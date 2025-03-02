Army, Navy Learn Seeds for Patriot League Men’s Basketball Tournament
As the Patriot League men’s basketball regular season ended on Saturday, the Navy Midshipmen picked the right time to catch fire — and the Army West Point Black Knights picked the wrong time for a downturn.
The Midshipmen (13-18), 10-8 in Patriot) defeated the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds, 81-68, on Saturday, a win that was their third straight. Army (16-14, 10-8) dropped its third straight game, falling 89-67 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
With the results, the Midshipmen and the Black Knights ended up in a four-way tie for third place with the Colgate Raiders and the Boston University Terriers. That required tiebreakers to be used to determine the third, fourth, fifth and sixth seeds in the Patriot League basketball tournament. Both schools got the short end of those tiebreakers.
Navy’s winning streak gave it a boost. At one point on the precipice of falling into the first-round games (seeds Nos. 7-10), the Midshipmen surged to a No. 5 seed in the quarterfinals on Thursday. While the Midshipmen will have to go on the road, they’ll have No. 4 seed Boston U. at 7 p.m.
Navy split its meetings with Boston, winning the first, 62-47, and losing the second, 87-65.
At one point, Army nearly had the third seed in the tournament locked down. But the Black Knights’ three-game slide dropped them all the way to No. 6. Army will also have to go on the road and face No. 3 Colgate at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Army split its meetings with Colgate, losing the first, 71-59, and winning the second, 84-72.
The seeds will afford both teams a little rest. Neither must play on Tuesday, when the first-round games are played. But both Army and Navy will face a team that is as well-rested as they will be.
The winner of the Patriot League Tournament gets the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Navy has been 11 times, but not since 1998. Army has never been to the tournament, one of three programs that were NCAA members when the first tournament was played in 1939 that has never appeared in the event.
Patriot League 2025 Men’s Basketball Tournament
First Round - Tuesday, March 4 | Hosted by Higher Seed
No. 10 Holy Cross at No. 7 Lafayette | Easton, Pa. | 7 p.m.
No. 9 Lehigh at No. 8 Loyola Maryland | Baltimore, Md. | 7 p.m.
Quarterfinal Round - Thursday, March 6 | Hosted by Higher Seed
No. 6 Army West Point at No. 3 Colgate | Hamilton, N.Y. | 7 p.m.
No. 5 Navy at No. 4 Boston University | Boston, Mass. | 7 p.m.
Winner of No. 10/No. 7 seeds at No. 2 American | Washington, D.C. | 7 p.m.
Winner of No. 9/No. 8 seeds at No. 1 Bucknell | Lewisburg, Pa. | 7 p.m.
Semifinal Round - Sunday, March 9 | Hosted by Higher Seed
Winner of No. 6/3 vs. Winner of 10/7/2 | TBA | TBA
Winner of No. 5/4 vs. Winner of No. 9/8/1 | TBA | TBA
PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Championship Game - Wednesday, March 12