Army-Navy Pregame Timeline Set for Black Knights, Midshipmen Showdown
The timeline for pregame events has been set for the 125th playing of the Army-Navy game, as the Black Knights will take on the Midshipmen at 3 p.m. eastern at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
For those going to the game, the parking lots will open at 9 a.m. After that, the Army-Navy Fan Fest area will open at 11 a.m.
At 12:10 p.m. the game will feature the march-on of the Corps of Cadets, followed by the march-on of the Brigade of Midshipmen at 12:40 p.m.
At 2:45 p.m. inside the stadium there will be a service academy exchange of midshipmen and cadets who are spending the semester at their rival school.
That will be followed at 2:47 p.m. with the Golden Knights and the Leap Frogs parachute demonstration, weather permitting.
At 3:02 p.m., the National Anthem will be sung by the glee clubs from both institutions, followed at 3:07 p.m. by an Army flyover and then a Navy flyover.
Kickoff is set for 3:10 p.m.
For those watching the game, CBS Sports Network will be on air from noon-1:30 p.m. with Inside College Football: Army-Navy March-On, along with College Football: Army-Navy Tailgate from 1:30-2:30 p.m. This will provide coverage of all pre-game festivities.
CBS Sports will also air its studio pregame, halftime and postgame coverage live from inside the stadium starting at 2:30 p.m., taking the game down to kickoff.
Army enters Saturday's game as American Athletic Conference champions with an 11-1 record and a national ranking of No. 19 in the AP Top 25. Army joined the AAC as an affiliate football member this season. The only other time the Black Knights were members of a conference was from 1998-2004 as members of Conference USA.
Army quarterback Bryson Daily. has 1,480 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, along with 877 yards passing with eight touchdowns and one interception. His 29 rushing touchdowns are two behind Navy's Keenan Reynolds for the most in FBS history by a quarterback in a single season.
If Navy can win its final two games, it would become just the sixth team in school history to win at least 10 games in a season, joining the teams from 1905 (10-1-1), 2004 (10-2), 2009 (10-4), 2015 (11-2) and 2019 (11-2).
This is the first time since 2017 that both Army and Navy can win the Commander in Chief’s Trophy heading into the Army-Navy game and just the eight time ever (1972, 1977, 1978, 1996, 2005, 2012, 2017). The first year of the CIC Trophy was in 1972.