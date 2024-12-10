Army-Navy Rivalry Has History of Playing in Iconic Stadiums
This year’s game between the Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will be played at Northwest Stadium, in Landover, Md.
The stadium is the home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders and it marks just the second time that the Black Knights (11-1) and the Midshipmen (8-3) will play there.
These days, the game is played in an NFL stadium to help accommodate the sold-out crowds of fans, cadets and former service members that show up for the game.
Throughout the game’s history, Army-Navy has been played in large venues and in some of the most iconic stadiums in sports history. Some of those stadiums are still here, some are not. But in 19 different stadiums in 11 different cities, the history of this rivalry has been written going into its 125th matchup.
Philadelphia
The birthplace of America and where the Declaration of Independence was signed. And the home of the most Army-Navy matchups.
In all, the game has been played in Philadelphia 90 times, dating back to 1899.
Among the venues that are gone is John F. Kennedy Stadium, which first hosted in 1936 as Philadelphia Municipal Stadium. JFK hosted the game 41 times, the most of any venue.
Veterans Stadium, the former home of the Phillies and the Eagles, hosted 17 times before it was demolished.
Two stadiums remain. Lincoln Financial Field, the current home of the Eagles, has hosted 14 times and last hosted in 2022. It will host again in 2027.
Franklin Field, the home of Penn football, hosted 18 times and hosted the first game in 1899. But it hasn’t hosted since 1935.
Home Games
Army-Navy has been played on either campus seven times — four at West Point and three at Annapolis.
At West Point, the game was played at The Plain twice (1890, 1892). The Black Knights’ current home, Michie Stadium, has hosted twice (1943 and 2020). The latter game came during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Annapolis has hosted three times, but the game has never been played at the team’s current home, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Worden Field, the program’s first home, hosted in 1891 and 1893. Thompson Stadium hosted the game once in 1942.
The Plain and Worden Field still exist on campus. The Plain at West Point is used for ceremonial parades.
New York/New Jersey
Between the Empire State and the Garden State the Army-Navy game has been played there 17 times (not including games at Army). MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., the home of the Giants and Jets, hosted the game for the first time in 2021. The stadium will host again in 2026.
The other three venues are lost to time. The Polo Grounds, which was in Manhattan hosted nine times from 1913-27. Giants Stadium, the former home of the Giants and Jets and also in East Rutherford, hosted four times from 1989-2002. And Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, the one built in 1923, hosted twice I 1930 and 1931. It was replaced in 2009.
The last venue is Osborne Field, which was the original home of Princeton football in Princeton, N.J. It hosted the game in 1905.
Baltimore
Just a half-hour from Annapolis, the “Charm City” has hosted six times, dating back to 1924. The first two meetings were at Municipal Stadium, the former home of the Baltimore Orioles and Colts. It last hosted the game in 1944.
The other four meetings have been at M&T Stadium, the home of the Ravens. M&T will host the game in 2025.
The Rest
Along with Landover, three other cities have hosted the game one time.
The 2023 game was at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the home of the New England Patriots.
The 1926 game was held at Soldier Field in Chicago.
And, the 1983 game was held at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.