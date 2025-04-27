Army, Navy Set to Start Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Tournament
The Navy Midshipmen women’s lacrosse team is set to start the Patriot League Tournament on Sunday when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
The Midshipmen, who are the No. 3 seed in the tournament, will host the No. 6 Mountain Hawks at noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Should the Midshipmen win the game, they will move on to the semifinals and face the Black Knights. That’s because Army is the No. 2 seed, and they’ll face the highest remaining seed at Michie Stadium on Thursday.
Navy blew out Lehigh in the only meeting in league play, as the Midshipmen won, 21-5. Freshman Alyssa Chung scored six goals and had one assist, while Tori DeCarlo had four goals and one assist. Defensively, Alyssa Daley set a program record with 21 draw controls.
No Patriot League program has reached the league tournament more times than the Midshipmen, who will play in it for the 17th time. Navy reached the league title game last year.
Earlier this week, Chung was named the league’s rookie of the week for the sixth straight week and for the seventh time this season. She tied the league record for most awards in a season with Navy’s Kelly Larkin and Loyola Maryland’s Livy Rosenzweig. Her teammate, Alyssa Daley, was the defensive player of the week after she had 35 draw controls in the final two regular-season games.
Army is seeking to reach the NCAA Tournament, and the bye gives them the need to only win two games to claim the Patriot League title. The Black Knights will, most likely, have to defeat Loyola (MD), which is the No. 1 seed after winning its 10th conference title.
Three Black Knights earned Patriot League awards earlier this week. Allison Reilly was named the attacker of the week, Brigid Duffy was named the midfielder of the week and goalie Lindsey Serafine was named the goaltender of the week.
2025 Patriot League Women’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule
Quarterfinals: Sunday
No. 6 Lehigh at No. 3 Navy | ESPN+, Noon
No. 5 Colgate at No. 4 Holy Cross | ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Semifinals: Thursday
Lowest-Remaining Seed at No. 1 Loyola Maryland | ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Highest-Remaining Seed vs. No. 2 Army West Point | ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Championship: May 3
Women’s Lacrosse Championship Game | CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.