Army, Navy Split Star Series Points in Exciting Basketball Doubleheader
The Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen split their basketball doubleheader on Saturday at Alumni Hall in Annapolis, as the two rivals continued their Star Series.
Both the Navy men and the Army women won games that feature late rallies by both teams.
That allowed Army to maintain its lead in the Star Series, as the Black Knights now lead, 10-8. Another Star Series point is up for grabs on Sunday when Army and Navy face each other on Sunday in wrestling at West Point.
The Midshipmen men (10-17, 7-7) delivered a blow to the Black Knights (15-10, 9-5), who was still in striking distance of the top of the Patriot League standings, in their 61-54 victory.
It was a close game throughout. By halftime, Army had a slim 28-26 lead. The contest came down to the final minutes — and it came down to free throws.
Army went without a field goal for the final 4:27 of the game, missing six straight shots. Navy went without a field goal for the final 3:28 of the game.
The Midshipmen’s final field goal, a lay-up by Aidan Kehoe, gave them a 53-52 lead.
After that, it was all free throws, as Navy outscored Army, 8-2, at the free-throw line to finish off the game.
The Midshipmen’s Austin Benigni led with 21 points, while Jordan Pennick added 17 points. Kehoe only scored seven points, but he came through with 11 rebounds.
Army’s Jalen Rucker led the Black Knights with 18 points, while AJ Allenspach scored 14 points and Ryan Curry added 10 points.
Army’s women (18-5, 10-3 in Patriot) maintained its standing as the league’s second-place team as the Black Knights squeaked by the Midshipmen (15-9, 7-6), 68-64.
The game swung back and forth early. Navy blew out Army in the first quarter, taking a 26-14 lead after the first 10 minutes. The Black Knights rallied in the second quarter, outscoring the Midshipmen, 19-7, tying the game 33-33 at halftime.
Navy took a two-point lead after three quarters, but Army rallied in the fourth, as the Black Knights outscored the Midshipmen, 15-9, in the final 10 minutes.
Navy’s Morgan Demos tied the game at 64-64 with 1:57 left. From there, Army scored the final four points. Trinity Hardy’s fast-break layup off a turnover with 1:02 left broke the tie. Then, with three seconds left, two free throws from Kya Smith clinched the victory.
Navy had one official field goal attempt in the final two minutes, as Zanai Barnett-Gay missed a layup with four seconds left that would have tied the game.
Smith led the Black Knights with a double-double, dropping 19 points and grabbing 12 boards. Hardy scored 14, while Reese Ericson added 13 points.
Navy’s Juliana Almeida had a game-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Barnett-Gay scored 15 points on 4-of-20 shooting and Demos added 12 points.