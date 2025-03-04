Armed Forces Sports

Army, Navy Stars Earn All-Patriot League Men’s Basketball Selections

The Navy Midshipmen and Army West Point Black Knights men’s basketball teams both had players make the All-Patriot League teams.

Army's Jalen Rucker drives around Fairleigh Dickinson University's Dylan Jones during the game on November 20, 2024.
Army's Jalen Rucker drives around Fairleigh Dickinson University's Dylan Jones during the game on November 20, 2024. / Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the Patriot League preparing to start its men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, the league released its all-league team on Monday, which included players from both the Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen.

Army guard Jalen Rucker and Navy guard Austin Benigni picked up first-team selections. The Black Knights’ Josh Scovens was selected to the second team.  

Rucker wrapped up his final season at West Point as the Black Knights’ leading scorer, averaging 17.7 points per game. He also had 4.2 rebounds, 91 assists and 46 steals while shooting 33% from the 3-point line.

Rucker has amassed more than 1,000 points in his Army career, and this is his fourth Patriot League postseason honor. He was a first-team selection in 2022-23, a second-team selection in 2021-22 and an all-rookie selection in 2020-21.

Benigni led the Patriot League in scoring with an average of 18.3 points per game. He also led the league in free-throw percentage (85.6%) and second in assists (4.2 per game). Benigni was a second-team selection last season.

Scovens was Army’s second-leading scorer with 16.0 points per game and had 4.4 rebounds per game.

Army and Navy both start their Patriot League tournament quarterfinal games on Thursday.

Army will be at the Colgate Raiders and Navy will be at the Boston University Terriers. Both games are set to start at 7 p.m.

The winner of the Patriot League tournament will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

2024-25 All-Patriot League Men’s Basketball Team

Player of the Year – Noah Williamson, Bucknell, Jr., C

Defensive Player of the Year – Justin Vander Baan, Lafayette, Sr., C

Rookie of the Year – Max Green, Holy Cross, Fr., G

Coach of the Year – John Griffin III, Bucknell

First-Team All-Patriot League Team

Matt Rogers, American, Gr., F

Jalen Rucker, Army West Point, Sr., G

Noah Williamson, Bucknell, Jr., C

Josh Bascoe, Bucknell, Sr., G

Austin Benigni, Navy, Jr., G

Second-Team All-Patriot League Team

Josh Scovens, Army West Point, So., F

Kyrone Alexander, Boston University, So., G

Jeff Woodward, Colgate, 5th-year, C

Tyler Whitney-Sidney, Lehigh, Sr., G

Milos Ilic, Loyola Maryland, Sr., F

Third-Team All-Patriot League Team

Elijah Stephens, American, Sr., G

Miles Brewster, Boston University, Gr., G

Jalen Cox, Colgate, So., G

Max Green, Holy Cross, Fr., G

Alex Chaikin, Lafayette, Fr., G

Justin Vander Baan, Lafayette, Sr., C

Patriot League All-Defensive Team

Greg Jones, American, So., F

Noah Williamson, Bucknell, Jr., C

Jalen Cox, Colgate, So., G

Caleb Kenney, Holy Cross, Sr., F

Justin Vander Baan, Lafayette, Sr., C

Patriot League All-Rookie Team

Azmar Abdullah, Boston University, Fr., G

Max Green, Holy Cross, Fr., G

Alex Chaikin, Lafayette, Fr., G

Caleb Williams, Lafayette, Fr., G

Hank Alvey, Lehigh, Fy., F

