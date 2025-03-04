Army, Navy Stars Earn All-Patriot League Men’s Basketball Selections
With the Patriot League preparing to start its men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, the league released its all-league team on Monday, which included players from both the Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen.
Army guard Jalen Rucker and Navy guard Austin Benigni picked up first-team selections. The Black Knights’ Josh Scovens was selected to the second team.
Rucker wrapped up his final season at West Point as the Black Knights’ leading scorer, averaging 17.7 points per game. He also had 4.2 rebounds, 91 assists and 46 steals while shooting 33% from the 3-point line.
Rucker has amassed more than 1,000 points in his Army career, and this is his fourth Patriot League postseason honor. He was a first-team selection in 2022-23, a second-team selection in 2021-22 and an all-rookie selection in 2020-21.
Benigni led the Patriot League in scoring with an average of 18.3 points per game. He also led the league in free-throw percentage (85.6%) and second in assists (4.2 per game). Benigni was a second-team selection last season.
Scovens was Army’s second-leading scorer with 16.0 points per game and had 4.4 rebounds per game.
Army and Navy both start their Patriot League tournament quarterfinal games on Thursday.
Army will be at the Colgate Raiders and Navy will be at the Boston University Terriers. Both games are set to start at 7 p.m.
The winner of the Patriot League tournament will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
2024-25 All-Patriot League Men’s Basketball Team
Player of the Year – Noah Williamson, Bucknell, Jr., C
Defensive Player of the Year – Justin Vander Baan, Lafayette, Sr., C
Rookie of the Year – Max Green, Holy Cross, Fr., G
Coach of the Year – John Griffin III, Bucknell
First-Team All-Patriot League Team
Matt Rogers, American, Gr., F
Jalen Rucker, Army West Point, Sr., G
Noah Williamson, Bucknell, Jr., C
Josh Bascoe, Bucknell, Sr., G
Austin Benigni, Navy, Jr., G
Second-Team All-Patriot League Team
Josh Scovens, Army West Point, So., F
Kyrone Alexander, Boston University, So., G
Jeff Woodward, Colgate, 5th-year, C
Tyler Whitney-Sidney, Lehigh, Sr., G
Milos Ilic, Loyola Maryland, Sr., F
Third-Team All-Patriot League Team
Elijah Stephens, American, Sr., G
Miles Brewster, Boston University, Gr., G
Jalen Cox, Colgate, So., G
Max Green, Holy Cross, Fr., G
Alex Chaikin, Lafayette, Fr., G
Justin Vander Baan, Lafayette, Sr., C
Patriot League All-Defensive Team
Greg Jones, American, So., F
Noah Williamson, Bucknell, Jr., C
Jalen Cox, Colgate, So., G
Caleb Kenney, Holy Cross, Sr., F
Justin Vander Baan, Lafayette, Sr., C
Patriot League All-Rookie Team
Azmar Abdullah, Boston University, Fr., G
Max Green, Holy Cross, Fr., G
Alex Chaikin, Lafayette, Fr., G
Caleb Williams, Lafayette, Fr., G
Hank Alvey, Lehigh, Fy., F