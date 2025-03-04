Army, Navy Women’s Basketball Teams Face Patriot League Tournament Scenarios
The Navy Midshipmen and Army Black Knights women’s basketball teams face their finales this week with some seeding on the line for the Patriot League women’s basketball tournament.
The Black Knights (21-6, 13-4 in Patriot) have already locked down the No. 2 seed in the tournament, even though they are one game ahead of the Colgate Raiders, who are in third place. But, even if Army loses its finale against the Holy Cross Crusaders and Colgate wins its finale against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, the Black Knights swept the Raiders and will get the No. 2 seed.
With the No. 2 seed, it means Army will not only host a quarterfinal, but it will face the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game in the first round. If the Black Knights, they will also host a semifinal game.
Meanwhile Navy (18-10, 10-7) has much more at stake as it faces the Boston University Terriers on Wednesday.
Per Navy senior associate athletic director for sports information Scott Strasmeier, there are three scenarios for the Midshipmen, based on what happens in the finale.
Navy can clinch the No. 4 seed, which comes with aa quarterfinal home game, if it beats Boston U. and Holy Cross falls to Army. That means the Midshipmen will be leaning on their rivals to help them get a home playoff game.
Navy will be the No. 5 seed with a victory or a Bucknell loss against American. If Navy loses and Bucknell beats American, the Midshipmen will be the No. 6 seed.
Being either a No. 5 or No. 6 seed means Navy would go on the road for their quarterfinal tournament game.
The Patriot League Tournament starts on March 8 at campus sites with the first-round games. The quarterfinal round will be March 10 at campus sites, followed by the semifinal games on March 13 at campus sites. The championship game is March 16 at the home arena of the higher seed.
Patriot League 2025 women’s basketball tournament
First Round - Saturday, March 8 | Hosted by Higher Seed
No. 10 seed at No. 7 seed
No. 9 seed at No. 8 seed
Quarterfinal Round - Monday, March 10 | Hosted by Higher Seed
No. 8/9 seed at No. 1 seed
No. 7/10 seed at No. 2 seed
No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed
No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed
Semifinal Round - Thursday, March 13 | Hosted by Higher Seed
Winner of No. 4/5 seed vs Winner of 1/8/9 seed
Winner of No. 3/6 seed vs Winner of 2/7/10 seed
Patriot League Championship Game - Sunday, March 16 | Hosted by Higher Seed
Winner goes to NCAA Tournament