Army, Navy Women’s Basketball Fighting for Patriot League Tourney Seeding
Seven games remain in the Patriot League women’s basketball race, and both the Army West Point Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen are fighting for Top 4 seeds in the league’s tournament next month.
Neither team improved its standing on Saturday. Army (16-5, 8-3 in Patriot) fell to Bucknell, 75-65 in a road game. Meanwhile, Navy (15-7, 7-4) hosted Lafayette and lost a nail-biter, 71-70.
Both losses hurt. Going into Saturday, the Black Knights were in no worse than second place. They’re still in second, but they now share it with Holy Cross. The Crusaders won the first meeting, 61-52, but Army gets another shot in the regular-season finale for both teams on March 5.
Navy’s loss dropped the Midshipmen into a fourth-place tie with Bucknell. So, Army could have done Navy a solid with a victory.
It’s not like the Black Knights didn’t try. Reese Ericson had a record-setting day on the road. She scored a career-high 28 points and broke Bucknell’s record for most 3-pointers by an opponent with eight treys. Ericson also tied the Army program record.
Fiona Hastick scored 13 points and Kya Smith added 10 points.
Navy probably walked away from its game kicking itself. The contest was down to the wire even as Lafayette had an absurd game from the arc, as the Leopards shot 60% from distance.
Lafayette couldn’t get any distance, as there were 11 lead changes and 10 ties. But, the Leopards claimed an early lead and held onto it down the stretch.
Navy star Zanai Barnett-Gay had another superb game, as she finished with a new career-high of 29 points, along with 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists. Freshman Julianna Almeida had 11 points and six rebounds, while Morgan Demos scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.
While both teams have a mid-week game to be concerned about, their Saturday showdown in Annapolis takes on added relevance, especially for the Midshipmen.
Assuming both teams win at mid-week, Navy could draw even with Army in the standings with a victory. Or the Black Knights could put more distance between themselves and the Midshipmen with a win.
The Patriot League Tournament is set to begin on March 8 at campus sites. Securing one of the Top 6 seeds in the tournament ensures a bye out of the first round and would give both Army and Navy two extra days before the quarterfinals on March 10. The Top 4 seeds host quarterfinal games.