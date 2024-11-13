Army Quarterback Lands on Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist List
The 9-0, American Athletic Conference-leading, 24th-ranked College Football Playoff Army Black Knights are turning heads in 2024. With yet another win, Army owns the nation's longest winning streak. For the first time since 1949, the Black Knights are 9-0. Behind Bryson Daily, the Black Knights have an opportunity to be 10-0 for the first time in program history with a win over Notre Dame on November 23.
As a result, Daily has been named to the 16-man Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist list after making the initial 32-player Class of 2024 list.
Daily is building up a Heisman Trophy campaign with a dominant season this year. In eight games, he has run the ball 174 times for 1,062 yards and an AAC-leading 21 touchdowns. That mark is also good for second-best in the FBS. When throwing the ball, Daily is completing 56.9 percent of his passes for 644 yards and seven touchdowns.
Daily has run for at least 110 yards in seven of his eight games and has scored multiple touchdowns in seven games (not the same seven games, however). Already with four games left in the season, Daily owns the program's single-season record for most rushing touchdowns. His 30 career touchdowns are the seventh-most and are 15 away from the leader in one fewer season.
The rest of the field:
Drew Allar (Penn State)
Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)
Quinn Ewers (Texas)
Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)
Blake Horvath (Navy)
Will Howard (Ohio State)
Kevin Jennings (SMU)
Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
John Mateer (Washington State)
Jalen Milroe (Alabama)
Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt)
Jake Retzlaff (BYU)
Kurtis Rourke (Indiana)
Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
Cam Ward (Miami)
The field will be voted upon by the committee and will be pared once again to three finalists. The three finalists will be revealed on November 26 and the official winner will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN on December 12.
No Army quarterback - or any service academy quarterback for that matter - has won the Davey O'Brien award. Daily is looking to be the first.