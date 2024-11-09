Army Star Quarterback Picks up First Touchdown After Return from Injury Saturday
The Army Black Knights look to continue and be one of the four remaining unbeaten teams in the country as they take on the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.
As the country celebrates Veteran Day weekend, West Point's football players are working to improve their chances of reaching the College Football Playoffs.
The program is ecstatic to have star quarterback Bryson Daily back under center after missing last week’s game against the Air Force Falcons. Whatever the ‘undisclosed injury’ that was reported by Army head coach Jeff Monken that kept his quarterback out last week doesn’t seem to be an issue in Denton, Texas this weekend.
After the Mean Green started the game off with a drive-opening field goal, the Black Knights trailed for the first time all season. It only lasted just a few minutes of gameplay, however, as the Army offense capped off a nine-play, 48-yard drive with the 20th rushing touchdown of the season for Daily as he recorded a 10-yard rush to regain the lead 7-3.
Daily entered the game on Saturday with 909 yards rushing as he continues to be a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy at season's end. He is also third in the nation with a 89.4 Quarterback Rating (QBR).
The team will look to control the pace of play in the contest. They are currently the second slowest in college football, compared to North Texas, which is the tenth fastest.
The Black Knights have won their last 12 games, currently the best streak in the FBS. The team is looking for their first undefeated season for the first time since 1949.
The game is available on ESPN2.