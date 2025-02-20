Army Stays Alive in Patriot League Race With Bounce Back Win Against American
Army (16-11, 10-5 Patriot) suffered a disappointing result over the weekend.
With the ability to get revenge against their rivals Navy (10-18, 7-8) after they were defeated on their home court in January, the Black Knights were unable to keep their three-game winning streak going and suffered a season series sweep at the hands of the Midshipmen.
It could have been a costly loss outside of bragging rights, too.
Following that game, Army had to turn around and play American University (17-11, 11-4) on Wednesday, the team that sits first in the Patriot League standings and was able to extend their lead over the Black Knights this past weekend.
With a loss, Army would have faced an almost impossible chance of winning the regular season title.
But, that didn't happen.
Army bounced back from their disappointing loss against Navy and beat American, 76-69.
It didn't look like the Black Knights were going to pull this off during the early stages, trailing immediately after tip off and getting down by 11 points with 13:39 remaining in the first half.
Army clawed back and took their first lead of the contest with just under eight-and-a-half minutes to go, but from that point on, they were outscored 21-11 to enter the locker room trailing by seven.
But the second half was a different story.
They held American to just 28 points in the second half and scored 42 of their own, giving themselves a huge victory on their home floor that firmly keeps them in the Patriot League race.
Jalen Rucker has been the guy for the Black Knights this season, but he struggled in this one by scoring just 10 points on 1-of-9 shooting from the floor. But he had backup. Three others joining him in double digits, led by Ryan Curry's 25 points, followed by AJ Allenspach with 16 and 14 from Josh Scovens.
The tests won't stop for Army, though.
Now one game back of American in the standings, the Black Knights are facing two road contests and one at home to close out the schedule, while the Eagles play two at home and close on the road.
Fortunately, if Army can win their next game against Bucknell (14-14, 10-5), they will finish against two of the worst teams in the conference; Lafayette (10-18, 5-10) and Lehigh (10-16, 5-10).
As for American, they play Boston University (14-14, 8-7) next and then face Navy (10-18, 7-8) and Colgate (12-16, 9-8).
Army faces Bucknell on Feb. 23 with tipoff scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.