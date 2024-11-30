Army Survives Scare Against UTSA Roadrunners in Regular Season Finale
In a Senior Day showdown at West Point, the Army Black Knights faced off against the UTSA Roadrunners.
The first half of the game started off with a seven minute possession by the Army that resulted in the first points on the board. Without wasting any time, the Roadrunners finished off a two minute drive of their own with a TD and extra point to even up the score.
Both teams struggled to find good momentum after that, however.
Kicker Trey Gronotte made at 39-yard field goal on increase Army's lead to, 10-7.
UTSA answered right back to match the Army, 10-10, on a 33-yard field goal of their own. Army's efforts to separate themselves in the next possession failed after their fumble was recovered by UTSA's Christian Clayton.
Keeping with the pattern, the Roadrunners matched the Army once again; this time to the Black Knight's benefit.
A fumble at the UTSA 47-yard line was recovered by the Army and converted into their second field goal of the half when Gronotte his a 35-yarder to make the score 13-10 in the Army's favor before halftime.
The Roadrunners received the ball at the start of the second half, and they made quick work of their time. UTSA came out of the half ready to bury the Black Knights, taking the ball for a total of 75 yards and a touchdown.
The Knights were unable to answer back with a TD, and could only manage to put up another FG to inch closer to the Roadrunners.
After a seemingly effortless attempt to get into the red zone, Army could not convert their runs into a TD. The Roadrunner defense forced the FG at the 1-yard mark, stopping the Army right in their tracks.
This third quarter attempt at a TD burned a lot of minutes off the clock, allowing UTSA to close out the quarter, ready to start the fourth.
Army stopped UTSA on 4th-and-1 inside the 20-yard line of their territory, so with this field position, the Black Knights looked to take back the lead from the Roadrunners.
Quarterback Bryson Daily was able to leap across the goal line to record Army's second TD of the game. They were unable to convert the two-point conversion, keeping the score, 22-17, in favor of the Black Knights.
A turning point in favor of Army came when Collin Matteson intercepted a pass from UTSA QB Owen McCown. Without fail, Daily saved the day again with a 42-yard run for an Army TD, just two possessions after the interception.
Army was able to walk away with the Senior Day win, 29-24, after Gavin Shields secured possession with a fourth quarter interception.
With this win, the Army has clinched home field advantage in the AAC championship game against Tulane.