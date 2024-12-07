Army West Point Beats New Hampshire to Continue Winning Streak
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team ran their winning streak to seven games with a 60-59 win over New Hampshire on Saturday.
Army (7-1) hasn’t lost since its season-opener to Cornell on Nov. 4. The Black Knights also hadn’t played since Nov. 23 when it beat UMass. Their game earlier this week against Mercyhurst was canceled due to weather in the Erie, Pa., area.
The Black Knights won the game on two free throws by Camryn Tade with 17 seconds left. After the free throws, New Hampshire had one last shot to either tie or win the game, but lost possession of the ball with one second left as Trinity Hardy forced a steal with time expiring.
The clock had stopped with two seconds left after Hardy was called for a foul.
Army managed to avoid overtime for the first time in four games, as he they had won their last three games in OT. Tade forced overtime in Army’s last victory on a layup.
The Black Knights led, 21-15, after the first quarter and built up a 31-20 leading going into halftime. New Hampshire flipped the script in the third quarter, outscoring Army, 21-10 and completely erasing the leading going into the final 10 minutes.
New Hampshire shot better than Army for the game, firing 43.5%. But, the Black Knights drained nine 3-points on the contest, nearly half of their scoring total for the game. New Hampshire made 15-of-16 free throws and had a slight edge on the glass, 31-29. Both teams were turnover-prone, with Army finishing with 19 and New Hampshire with 20.
Still, Army controlled most of the game, holding the lead for more than 33 minutes. New Hampshire had the lead for less than four minutes. There were eight ties and eight lead changes, most of which were in the fourth quarter.
Hardy was one of three Army players in double figures with 16 points. She also had three rebounds, six assists and five steals. Fiona Hastick added 13 points, with five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Reese Ericson had 11 points, with three rebounds and a steal.
Tade’s only two points were the game-winning free throws, but she also had three assists.
New Hampshire’s Eva DeChent led with 26 points, including five rebounds and two assists.
Army wraps up its extended group of road games at Howard in Washington D.C. on Dec. 13. Army won’t play another home game until Dec. 29 against Mount Saint Mary. The Black Knights open Patriot League action on Jan. 2 against Colgate at Christl Arena.