Army West Point Black Knights, Air Force Falcons Face AHA Playoff Elimination
One night after the Army West Point Black Knights men’s hockey team needed double overtime to win a playoff game, the Air Force Falcons needed the same strategy to upset Sacred Heart.
The Falcons, a No. 7 seed that was facing elimination in their best-of-three Atlantic Hockey America playoff quarterfinals series on Saturday, beat the Pioneers, 3-2, in the second overtime to set up a decisive Game 3 on Sunday at 5 p.m. eastern.
At the same time, the No. 5 seeded Black Knights missed their chance to clinch a sweep over Niagara, as they fell, 4-3, to force a third game.
The winners of Sunday’s games advance to the AHA semifinals next weekend. It’s not clear if the Black Knights (15-18-2) and Falcons (15-20-3) could face one another, as the pairings depending on the remaining seeds. But, if for some reason they did, Army would host.
The contest was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation and the first overtime went without a goal. The second overtime nearly went scoreless as well. But, with less than a minute left in the period, Air Force’s Chris Hedden sent in a shot from the point, and it deflected off the skate of teammate Austin Schwartz. The puck slid by Sacred Heart goaltender Ajeet Gundarah and the Falcons had an upset over the No. 2 seeded Pioneers.
The Falcons fell behind 1-0 in the first period and equalized the game in the second period as Andrew DeCarlo slapped the puck in from the slot for a 1-1 game. Sam Jacobs and Hedden helped get the puck to DeCarlo.
The two teams traded goals in the third period, with the Pioneers grabbing the lead first. A wrister from Mitchell Digby tied the game, with help from Mason McCormick and Holt Oliphant with 11:08 left in regulation.
Army outshot Niagara for the game but fell behind 4-1 early in the third period. The Black Knights mounted a rally, with a goal from Mac Gadowsky cutting the lead to 4-2, followed by Ben Ivey’s goal with just 15 seconds left to cut the lead to one goal.
It wasn’t enough, and the Black Knights will face the Purple Eagles at 5 p.m. to decide who goes to the semifinals.
Gadowsky had two goals in the game. His first tie the game at 1-1. Joey Baez, Gadowsky and Pierce Patterson were credited with assists.