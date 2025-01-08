Army West Point Black Knights Announce Two New Members to Coaching Staff
The Army West Point Black Knights just had their most successful season ever, winning a program-record 12 games.
When that much success occurs, other teams around the country are going to want to get a piece of it, poaching players and coaches from the staff.
That is what has happened for Army, as Matt Drinkall accepted the head coaching job with the Central Michigan Chippewas and some assistants departed as well.
Needing to restock their staff, head coach Jeff Monken announced two additions have been made for the 2025 campaign.
Nate Fuqua has been hired as defensive line coach and Chandler Burks was hired as tight ends coach. Cheston Blackshear, who held Burks’s position in 2024, will transition to being offensive line coach alongside Mike Viti, who is the assistant head coach/offensive line coach.
"I am proud to welcome Chandler Burks and Nate Fuqua to the Army Football Brotherhood. Nate is a coaching veteran who has years of defensive coordinator experience allowing him to make an immediate impact in the development of our young men and on the defensive side of the ball," said Head Coach Jeff Monken, via the team’s official website. "Chandler has a wide variety of experiences from his playing career and coaching career at Kennesaw that will add a lot of knowledge and perspective to our team."
Prior to joining the Black Knights, Fuqua spent the last two years with the Cincinnati Bearcats as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
Before that, he was defensive coordinator and linebackers coach with the Georgia State Panthers, where a ton of success was had.
From 2017-2022, he oversaw some of the best defenses in Georgia State history. In 2021, his unit set records with 38 sacks and 92 tackles for loss.
12 seasons were spent on the coaching staff at Wofford, his alma mater, before taking on his role with the Panthers.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity Coach Monken has given me and my family to join Army Football," said Fuqua. "Being able to coach the young men at West Point is very exciting and I can't wait to get started. GO ARMY, BEAT Navy!"
Burks has spent the last five seasons with the Kennesaw State Owls and spent the last three games of the 2024 campaign as the interim head coach. Before that, he was co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
From 2020-23, he served exclusively as the team’s quarterbacks coach.
It is a position that he knows well, as he was a quarterback for the Owls from 2015-18. He played under current Army offensive coordinator Cody Worley, as the two will now be working together on the same staff.
"First, I must give honor and glory to my lord and savior for this opportunity," said Burks. "I would like to thank Jeff Monken and Cody Worley for this incredible opportunity and for believing in me. It is an unbelievable honor and privilege to be joining this staff, and I could not be more excited to be part of the brotherhood at Army West Point. GO ARMY! BEAT Navy."