Army West Point Black Knights Will Be Challenged Replicating Offensive Production
The 2024 college football season was the most successful one in the history of the Army West Point Black Knights program.
In their first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference, they went 8-0 and hosted the championship game at Michie Stadium. They took full advantage, blowing out the Tulane Green Wave 35-14 to take home the title.
Overall, they went 12-2, capping their season off with a victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Independence Bowl. Their only losses were to the national champion runner-ups Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen in the annual Army-Navy Game.
A major reason for the team’s success in 2024 was an offense that steamrolled opponents on the ground.
Quarterback Bryson Daily was incredible all year, winning the AAC Player of the Year Award and finishing sixth in Heisman Trophy voting.
He ran the ball 310 times for 1,659 yards and 32 touchdowns. All three stats led the AAC, while the 32 scores were the most in the nation. The star quarterback added 1,007 passing yards and nine more touchdowns through the air.
It is going to be a tall task for the next starting quarterback to replicate that production.
Unfortunately for the Black Knights, their second-leading rusher, running back Kanye Udoh, also won’t be back. He entered the transfer portal and committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
That is 2,776 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns not coming back in 2025, resulting in Army bringing back one of the fewest amounts of offensive production in the country.
As shared by Bill Connelly of ESPN, only 34% of their production on that side of the ball is returning, which is No. 119 out of 136 in the country.
That has placed them at No. 86 overall, as only 51% of the entire team production is coming back to West Point in the fall.
Along with their leading rushers, three players from the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line won’t be back; left tackle Connor Finucane, left guard Bill Katsgiannis and right tackle Lucas Scott were all seniors.
Not included in Connelly’s calculations were the coaching staff changes that will undoubtedly have an impact as well.
Offensive line coach Matt Drinkall accepting the head coaching position with the Central Michigan Chippewas was the biggest one.
On a positive note, Army will be bringing back a large portion of the production from a defense that allowed only 15.5 points per game, which was fourth in the country.
67% will be returning, which is No. 21 defensively.