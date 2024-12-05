Army West Point Black Knights Defensive Stars To Watch Against Tulane
So, Army West Point and Tulane are two of the best rushing teams in the country. So, how are they at stopping the run?
That could be a huge factor in Friday’s American Athletic Conference championship game, set for 8 p.m. eastern at Michie Stadium on ABC.
The Black Knights (10-1, 8-0 in American) enter the game as the No. 1 rushing offense in the country at 312.5 yards per game. Tulane (9-3 7-1) is No. 12 at 212.9. Both teams average five yards per carry.
So, what about defense? Army is No. 11 in the nation at 103.0 yards per game. One could chalk that up to the Black Knights option attack eating up time of possession. But, Army only gives up four yards per carry.
Tulane, meanwhile, is No. 34, allowing 123.5 yards per game and just 4.17 yards per carry.
So, these defenses stop the run as well as their offenses can run it. What about pass defense?
Tulane is No. 21 and gives up 180.5 yards per game. Army is No. 32 and gives up 192.5 yards per game.
These teams are just plain good.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Army West Point
LB Andon Thomas
Army’s leading tackler has 75 stops for the season (34 solo) with an interception and a fumble recovery. That earned him All-ACC third-team honors as he and the Black Knights hope to wrap the program’s first conference title in history on Friday.
S Max DiDomenico
Army’s only All-AAC first-team selection earlier this week, DiDomenico enters this game with 45 tackles (33 solo) along with two interceptions and four passes defended. Tulane has a quality passing game and it will be up DiDomenico to lead the secondary and limit the Green Wave’s ability to create big plays.
LB Elo Modozie
He was an all-AAC third-team selection, along with Thomas, after he had 4.5 sacks and 26 tackle this season. Along with defensive lineman Kyle Lewis (four sacks), Modozie will be one of the primary defenders out to put pressure on Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah.
Tulane Green Wave
DL Patrick Jenkins
He was selected all-AAC first-team once again and perhaps it wasn’t as productive a season as he would have liked. But he has 4.5 sacks and 23 tackles going into the title game. He has experience and the Green Wave are likely to lean on that in frigid conditions in West Point.
LB Tyler Grubbs
In the eyes of Army coach Jeff Monken, Grubbs is the boss of this defense. He was named all-AAC second-team after he produced a team-leading 53 tackles with three sacks, two interceptions and one interception returned for a touchdown. Big plays follow this fifth-year senior.
CB Micah Robinson
Robinson was one of five Tulane defenders to make all-AAC second-team (that includes defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant, who was named a return specialist). Army may not throw much, but Robinson can make big plays. He has two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.