Army West Point Black Knights Defensive Stars To Watch Against UTSA
The Army West Point Black Knights are looking for a bounce-back performance from its defense when it hosts the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday in their American Athletic Conference finale.
Kickoff is set for noon eastern on CBS Sports Network.
The Black Knights (9-1, 7-0 in American) I've been an incredibly capable defense all season, even though their 49-point performance against Notre Dame would lead one to believe otherwise. In the two previous games the Black Knights didn't give up a touchdown, the first time they had done that since 1985.
UTSA (6-5, 4-3) is going to present Army’s defense some problems in the passing game, as they have a quarterback in Owen McCown, who is closing in on 3,000 yards passing. In addition, the Roadrunners are on a hot streak and are averaging more than 40 points per game.
But, UTSA has to find a way to slow down the Black Knights, who have the rushing offense in the country.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Army West Point
DB Casey Larkin
Given how much the Roadrunners are going to throw the football, defensive backs like Larkin will be paramount to Army being successful on Saturday. He leads the Black Knights with three interceptions. He also has 36 tackles, 26 of which are solo, meaning we can be an asset when it's time to stop the run.
S Max DiDomenico
Another defensive back that must perform on Saturday in the pass game, DiDomenico has picked off two passes and leads the Black Knights with four passes defended. Like Larkin, he's a great open-field tackler and 32 of his 42 tackles are solo. Between the two, they'll patrol the back line of the defense.
LB Andon Thomas
Thomas remains the Black Knights’ leading tackler with 61 combined stops. He can drop back and help out in coverage as he’s intercepted a pass and defended two passes. Expect Army to deploy him all over the field as his ability to help in both run and pass defense will be key slowing down the Roadrunners.
UTSA Roadrunners
LB Jimmori Robinson
Robinson will be one of the most interesting players to watch in this game. He leads the Roadrunners with 9.5 sacks and while that may not come in as handy against the Black Knights, he also has 40 tackles, including 25 solo stops. He'll be more important in setting the edge against the run, but on those passing downs he'll be the player to watch.
LB Martavius French
French is more of your traditional linebacker. He has one sack this season, but he leads the Roadrunners with 68 tackles (43 solo). That demonstrates that he is UTSA’s top open-field tackler. He could help in pass coverage too, but his primary responsibility will be to keep an eye on Army quarterback Bryson Daily.
CB Zah Frazier
Like Robinson, Frazier is an interesting conundrum to the UTSA defensive scheme. He is, without question, their best cover corner, as he leads the team with six interceptions and nine passes defended. Army won't throw the ball much, but 18 of his 20 tackles this season are solo, so expect him to be an asset against the run.