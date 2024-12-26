Army West Point Black Knights Defensive Stars To Watch Against Louisiana Tech
The Army West Point Black Knights defense faces an interesting test as it prepares for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Independence Bowl.
Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. on Saturday at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.
The Black Knights (11-2) have been a quality defense all season, but in this contest they’ll go up against a Louisiana Tech (5-7) that runs the Air Raid offense. With a less-than-effecitve running game, the Bulldogs will likely put the game in the hands of their quarterback, Evan Bullock, and try and torch Army with the pass.
The Black Knights best defense is usually its run-based offense. But, all season Army has shown an ability to slow down an opponent’s run game and force them into bad downs and distances. The Black Knights will need to continue to do that as they hope to reach a program high for wins in a season with 12.
One significant loss for Louisiana Tech is defensive lineman David Blay, who was the Bulldogs’ leader with six sacks. He recently transferred to Miami.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Army West Point
LB Andon Thomas
Thomas has another season ahead of him but he has a chance to end this campaign with 100 or more tackles. He has 90 going into the contest (45 solo), with a half-sack, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He has a great nose for the football and does a great job of diagnosing plays as they happen.
S Max DiDomenico
This is DiDomenico’s swan song, as he’s a senior. He’s been a huge reason why the Black Knights are one of the best teams in college football. He’s third on the team in tackles (56, with 39 solo stops) and has two interceptions and four passes defended. Facing an Air Raid offense, he’s going to be busy on gameday.
LB Elo Modozie
With the Bulldogs running an Air Raid offense, getting to the quarterback is a necessity, not a luxury. Modozie has been one of the best Black Knights at putting pressure on the quarterback this season, with 6.5 sacks. Combined with defensive lineman Kyle Lewis (four sacks), that’s where the pressure will come from.
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
LB Zach Zimos
Zimos transferred to LA Tech from Arkansas and he’s taken full advantage of the increased playing time. He leads the Bulldogs with 74 tackles, has 0.5 sacks and has defended a pass. LA Tech has been a quality run-stopping unit and Zimos’ play all season is a big reason why.
LB Sifa Leota
The pass rush is probably going to fall to the former North Texas player, who transferred to the Bulldogs this season. With Blay gone, he leads the team in sacks with 3.5 this season. He also has 38 tackles and a forced fumble.
DL Jessie Evans
Evans will also be counted on to put pressure on the quarterback and to help stop the run with Blay gone. Evans has three sacks, but more importantly he has 37 tackles. He’ll be busy helping LA Tech try and slow down Army’s run game.