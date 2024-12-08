Army West Point Black Knights Learn Final College Football Playoff Ranking
With one game remaining in the season, along with a bowl game, the Army West Point Black Knights may move up or down in the AP Top 25 poll.
But their spot in the last College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings of this season is forever.
The Black Knights (11-1) were ranked No. 22, making them the second-highest ranked Group of 5 conference team to make the rankings, behind only No. 9 Boise State, which made the playoff field.
Behind Army was No. 24 UNLV and No. 25 Memphis.
This is the fifth time in six CFP rankings that the Black Knights have been ranked.
In Week 9, Army was No. 25, followed by No. 24 the next week and No. 19 the following week.
The Black Knights slipped out of the rankings the following week after their loss to Notre Dame. They slid back into the rankings last week at No. 25 after beating UTSA.
Army was rewarded with a bump after their 35-14 win over Tulane in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Friday night.
For Army (11-1), it wrapped up its first conference championship in the history of the program, dating back to its first season in 1891. The Black Knights were only members of a conference for seven years in Conference USA. Those seven seasons Army never won more than two league games in a season.
After the Navy game, Army will play in a bowl game. The Black Knights will learn their bowl game bid on Sunday afternoon.
This has been a historic seasons for Army, as it won its first conference title in school history on Friday night. Earlier last week, Jeff Monken was named the AAC coach of the year and quarterback Bryson Daily was named the AAC offensive player of the year, among more than a dozen Black Knights that were honored with some sort of league honor.
It was just the second 11-win season in school history, with the other coming in 2018. Both 11-wins seasons have come under current head coach Jeff Monken.
Army now has four 10-win seasons in program history (1996, 2017, 2018, and 2024), three of the four coming under Monken.
Daily broke the record for most rushing touchdowns in a season in AAC history with his first touchdown run of the game (26) and finished the game with 29 touchdown runs with two games left. His rushing touchdowns total is tied with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty for the FBS lead.