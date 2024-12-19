Army West Point Black Knights Football Bowl Game History: A Look Back
The Army West Point Black Knights probably can’t wait to get back on the field after losing to their rival, the Navy Midshipmen, in the annual Army-Navy game.
But, the Black Knights (11-2) still have one more game left to play as the get two weeks to prepare to face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Independence Bowl.
This will be the first time the Black Knights and the Bulldogs (5-7) have faced each other in a bowl game. The pair have played each other twice in the regular season, with Army winning both meetings. The last meeting was in 2013 in Dallas, Texas.
Here is a look back at Army’s bowl game history, along with that of its opponent, Louisiana Tech.
Army Bowl History
The Black Knights are 7-3 in bowl games and will be playing in their first bowl game since 2021. It will be their sixth bowl game under coach Jeff Monken.
Army’s first bowl game was in 1984 under coach Jim Young, as he led the Black Knights to the Cherry Bowl against Michigan State. The Black Knights won that game, 10-6.
New Year’s Bowl Games
The Black Knights have played in one of the a New Year’s Six bowl games. Army faced Illinois in the Peach Bowl in 1985, as the Black Knights won, 31-29.
The New Year’s Six bowl games include the Cotton, Fiesta, Sugar, Peach, Rose and Orange. To play in one of those bowl games now, the Black Knights would have to reach the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. All six games are now a part of the expanded, 12-team playoff.
Other Bowl Games
The rest of Army’s bowl games have been outside the NY6.
In addition to the NY6 and the Cherry Bowl, Army has appeared in the following bowls: Sun, Independence, Armed Forces, Heart of Dallas and Liberty.
This appearance in the Independence Bowl will be the second for Army. The Black Knights have also appeared in the Armed Forces Bowl four times, more than any other bowl.
About Louisiana Tech
The Bulldogs have an 8-4-1 record in bowl games, dating back to a 1977 trip to the Independence Bowl. This will be LA Tech’s sixth trip to the Shreveport, La.-based game, which is just north of the school’s home in Ruston.
The Bulldogs have never played in a New Year’s Six game and this is the program’s first bowl game since 2020. Before that, former coach Skip Holtz led the Bulldogs to seven straight bowl games, with six wins.