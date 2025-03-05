Army West Point Black Knights Football Expected To Contend Once Again in AAC
The Army West Point Black Knights announced their presence in the American Athletic Conference in 2024 with authority.
It was their first season as a member of the league after being independent for all but seven of the previous 130 years the program had been in existence.
A seven-season stretch from 1998-2004 as a member of Conference USA was the only other time the Black Knights were not independent.
Their experience in C-USA wasn’t great as Army won a total of nine conference games.
They essentially matched that total alone in their first year participating in the AAC.
The Black Knights went 8-0 in the regular season, which resulted in them hosting the championship game at Michie Stadium against the Tulane Green Wave.
Army handled business, blowing out the visiting Green Wave, 35-14, to win their ninth AAC game of the season and take home the championship.
Is a repeat in store for Year 2?
It is certainly possible.
The Black Knights, according to SP+ rankings shared by Bill Connelly of ESPN (subscription required), are projected to be in the mix atop the conference once again.
Right now, Army is the third-best team in the AAC, ranked No. 60 overall with an SP+ of 1.1. Only Tulane at No. 50 with an SP+ of 3.4 and the Memphis Tigers at No. 52 with an SP+ of 2.8 are higher.
Where the teams have the biggest differential is on the offensive side of the ball.
The Black Knights are 93rd in offensive SP+ with 24.3; the Green Wave are No. 35 with 31.0 and the Tigers are No. 16 at 35.2.
Head coach Jeff Monken and his staff are going to have their work cut out for them replacing star quarterback Bryson Daily, who finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2024 and won the AAC Player of the Year Award.
The team’s starting running back, Kanye Udoh, also needs to be replaced since he transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Offensive line coach Matt Drinkall isn’t returning, either. He accepted the head coaching job with the Central Michigan Chippewas. Three of the starters from the Joe Moore Award winning group, left tackle Connor Finucane, left guard Bill Katsgiannis and right tackle Lucas Scott, were seniors.
Where they will make up the difference offensively is on the defensive side of the ball, where Army is No. 35 overall with a 23.2
Tulane is No. 66 (27.6) and Memphis is near the bottom of the country at No. 101 (32.3).