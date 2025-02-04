Army West Point Black Knights Football Team Announces Date for Major Big 12 Matchup
The Army West Point Black Knights football schedule has been slowly but surely being released. They know who they will be playing against in 2025 and are beginning to piece together when they will be facing those opponents.
They are going to be facing an incredibly tough task in their second game of the campaign, as it has been announced that the Black Knights will be heading to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.
The Big 12 representatives will be hosting Army at Bill Synder Family Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. A time for kickoff and the network it will be aired on has not yet been announced and will be announced at a later date.
It will be the first road game of the year, as the Black Knights will be hosting the Tarelton State Texans at Michie Stadium for their season opener on Aug. 30.
Army’s other non-conference games will be against the Air Force Falcons, along with the Army-Navy Game against the Navy Midshipmen on Dec. 13, in their annual rivalries as part of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy games.
They will be traveling to Colorado Springs for the game against Air Force, so there is a chance the football team is on the road multiple weeks in a row.
This is only the third time that the programs will be facing off against each other, as the Black Knights have won the first two meetings.
The last time they played was also in Manhattan, in 1987, with Army coming away with a convincing 41-14 victory.
Things have certainly changed a lot since then, as the Black Knights are going to be tested by a very good Wildcats squad.
Kansas State is coming off a 2024 campaign in which they went 9-4, capping their season off with a win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Rate Bowl. Their dynamic quarterback Avery Johnson should be even better in his second full year as the starter.
The last time Army faced off against a Big 12 squad was in 2020 when they participated in the Liberty Bowl. The West Virginia Mountaineers were their opponent and the Black Knights were defeated 24-21.
Coming off a historic 12-win campaign, which includes the American Athletic Conference Championship and victory in the Independence Bowl, head coach Jeff Monken and his team would love to keep the positive momentum going against a power conference school early in the season.