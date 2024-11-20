Army West Point Black Knights' Highest-Ranked Players Before Notre Dame Game
The Army West Point Black Knights enjoyed a well-earned bye week last weekend, giving them a chance to take a step back and assess how they have remained unbeaten to this point.
Pro Football Focus has updated players' weekly grades throughout the season and the Black Knights with the highest marks have come from the offensive side of the ball.
Army has surpassed 40 points on five different occasions this season and came up just short with 37 in another. The defense has done well too, but the offense has been as good as it has been in a long time for the Black Knights.
QB Bryson Daily - 92.8
The offensive greatness all starts with Daily, who has been far more productive than he has been in the past. One of three games that the offense didn't put up a ton of points came while he was injured.
He has yet to have a truly bad game this year, a big reason the Black Knights are undefeated.
The senior has been unstoppable on the ground with 174 rushes for 1,062 yards and an absurd 21 touchdowns.
Army doesn't pass the ball much but he has cut down on interceptions when he does. He is 29-of-51 through the air this year for 644 yards with seven touchdowns and just one pick. He threw six interceptions last season.
OT Lucas Scott - 91.4
Scott has had as good of a year that Army could have asked for. He is a powerful run blocker and does not allow any pressure when called upon to protect Daily.
He has only allowed defenders to hurry Daily once this season and hasn't allowed the quarterback to be hit while passing. The senior has been much improved from last season.
HB Noah Short - 89.1
Short is one of the few players trusted as a receiver in this offense, to go along with his deadly skills as a rusher.
The junior is second on the team with 11 catches for 259 yards and three touchdowns.
He doesn't carry the ball much, but he usually gashes defenses when he does. His 41 carries have produced 439 yards and two touchdowns.
There are players that have made bigger impacts out of the backfield. But Short is the most versatile weapon in the offense.
He and Kanye Udoh make for a great backfield to complement Daily.