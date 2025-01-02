Army West Point Black Knights Land Coveted Defensive End Three-Star Recruit
The Army West Point Black Knights, like all the service academies, are at a bit of a disadvantage when it comes to recruiting compared to other major programs in college football.
But, when a team plays at a high level, coveted recruits will take notice and want to join the program.
That is exactly what occurred in 2024, as the Black Knights had arguably the best season in their history.
Winning a record 12 games, which includes the American Athletic conference championship over the Tulane Green Wave and a dominant Independence Bowl victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, gives head coach Jeff Monken some ammunition to recruit high schoolers.
On Thursday, the team secured another commitment; defensive end Sam Hayward will be heading to West Point.
He has an incredible pedigree as his father, Reggie Hayward, played collegiately with the Iowa State Cyclones from 1997-2000. He was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and in 2022 was inducted into the Cyclones’ Hall of Fame.
In 2001, he was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the NFL draft and played in the league for nine seasons, racking up 39.5 sacks.
The younger Hayward is certainly hoping he can have just as successful of a career with Army as part of their 2025 class.
A three-star recruit, he is currently the highest-ranked player in their incoming freshman class.
Hayward is the second three-star player the Black Knights landed, joining offensive guard Cole Norred out of Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia.
The Providence School of Jacksonville product was also had a standout career as a track and field participant. His athleticism was on full display as he was a two-time state qualifier in javelin and also ran the 100, 200 and 400, while pole vaulting as well.
Army was able to beat out his father’s school along with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Vanderbilt Commodores, Western Michigan Broncos and Massachusetts Minutemen to secure his commitment.
All of those schools made offers to Hayward, the Duke Blue Devils were the only team listed as having an interest that didn’t make an offer.