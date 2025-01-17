Army West Point Black Knights Launch Sports App To Keep Fans Connected
Army West Point Black Knights fans have had a lot to celebrate in athletics during the 2024-25 academic year.
The football team recorded their most wins in a single season, picking up 12 victories and taking home the American Athletic Conference championship with a victory over the Tulane Green Wave. After going undefeated in the AAC during the campaign, they hosted the game at West Point.
The men’s swimming and diving team has been excellent, losing only one of their eight meets thus far. The women have been just as good, going 9-1, and building positive momentum before the conference championships in February.
The Black Knights men’s basketball team is riding a three-game winning streak, evening their Patriot League record up at 2-2 and pushing over the .500 mark overall at 9-8.
The women’s team has been excellent, winning 12 out of their first 15 games and getting off to a hot start in conference with a 4-1 record.
Following so many athletic teams can be a challenge for fans since there are games on an almost nightly basis. Keeping up can be difficult, but there is now an easy way for people to stay connected to all of their favorite teams.
In conjunction with SIDEARM Sports, a new Army Athletics app is being released for the Army West Point Athletics Department.
The app, which is going to be free, will be available on iOS and Android devices in the App Store and Google Play. It will feature up-to-date news alerts, schedules for all of the teams and details on gameday and results.
Social media feeds for each team, video and audio streams of events live and in-game stats will be available as well.
Exclusive multimedia content will also be available on the app, as well as breaking news updates and score notifications for the teams they follow the most.
Fans can customize the app to fit the kind of experience they are looking for. Tickets can be purchased for events, along with different merchandise.
SIDEARM Sports is a local company for Army, as they are also located in New York and based out of Syracuse. The leading digital provider in the country for college athletics, some of the biggest brands, including specific programs and teams, and Power Five athletic departments, use their products.