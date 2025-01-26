Army West Point Black Knights Men’s Hockey Sweeps Robert Morris Series
After going nearly two months of the season without a win, the Army West Point Black Knights men’s hockey team cannot be stopped.
The Black Knights defeated Robert Morris, 2-0, on Saturday night to execute a two-game sweep over the Colonials in Atlantic Hockey America action.
Army (11-15-0, 11-8-0 AHA) has now won six straight games and three straight AHA series since the Black Knights dropped an 8-2 contest against American International on Jan. 7. That was the end of a nine-game losing streak, which dated back to a loss to Holy Cross on Nov. 22.
Army's six-game winning streak is its most since a nine-game streak during the 2020-21 campaign. The Black Knights entered the game one point behind Holy Cross for fourth place in the AHA standings and just nine points behind Sacred Heart, which is in first place.
Saturday’s game was scoreless until the third period. At the 13:27 mark Pierce Patterson scored his second goal of the season, which was an even strength and unassisted goal to put the Black Knights up, 1-0.
From there the Colonials (9-13-3, 6-9-2) searched for the equalizer but couldn’t get it past Army goaltender JJ Cataldo.
Army got its other goal on an empty-net goal by reigning Atlantic Hockey America defenseman of the week Mac Gadowsky with less than a minute left. That allowed him to continue his streak of games with at least one point to eight games.
Cataldo stopped 29 Robert Morris shots. He earned his second career shutout and his 10th win of the season.
Army’s next two games are away from Tate Rink. First, the Black Knights will head north of the border to face the Royal Military College of Canada next Saturday at 2 p.m. eastern for an exhibition game. Then, on Feb. 4, they’ll go to Bentley for a contest that starts at 7 p.m.
The Black Knights return home for a two-game showdown against Sacred Heart on Feb. 7-8.
The remainder of the season sees the Black Knights head west to face Air Force for a two-game series from Feb. 14-15. That will be followed by a road trip to Springfield, Mass., for a two-game series with American International from Feb. 21-22.
The AIC series is the regular-season finale for both teams. After that, everyone heads to the AHA Tournament starting on March 1, with the championship set for March 22.