Army West Point Black Knights Men’s Hockey Extends AHA Winning Streak
The Army West Point Black Knights men’s hockey team won its fifth straight game on Friday as they beat Robert Morris, 6-3, in Atlantic Hockey America action.
The Black Knights (10-15-0, 10-8-0 AHA) have now picked up 15 points in their last five games. Robert Morris (9-12-3, 6-8-2) outshot Army, 35-26, but the Black Knights scored on six of their 26 shots.
Game 2 of the series is set for 5 p.m. eastern on Saturday.
Army’s Hunter McCoy registered his first career multi-goal effort in the victory, while Brent Keefer, Adam Marshall, Barron Woodring and Jack Ivey also scored.
Keefer scored the first goal of the game, with an assist from Vincent Salice. It was Keefer’s sixth goal of the campaign, and it jump-started a 3-0 lead for the Black Knights.
Army extended the lead into the second period, as Marshall scored an even-strength goal just two minutes into the period, off assists from Michael Sacco and Dylan Wegner. Less than a minute later, McCoy scored his first goal of the game off assists from Nik Hong and Joey Baez. It was just McCoy’s third goal of the season.
The Colonials scored three of the next four goals to close the second period. Robert Morris finally got in the scoring column with a goal from George Krotiris, with assists from Walter Zacher and Cameron Garvey.
The Black Knights answered with McCoy’s second goal, with assists from Hong and Baez. As it turned out, that was the game-winning goal.
But, before the period ended, the Colonials made it a 4-2 game on Michael Craig’s goal, as Greg Japchen and Garvey assisted.
Well into the third period, Robert Morris cut the lead to one goal, as Michael Felsing found the back of the net at the 13.22 mark of the period. McKay Hayes had the assist.
But, the Black Knights put the game away after that. Woodring’s goal was on the power play, assisted Jack Ivey and Mac Gadowsky. After that, Ivey scored an empty net goal in the final minute.
Gadowsky, the reigning Atlantic Hockey America Defenseman of the Week, had one point in the game and took three shots. It extended his streak of registering at least one point to seven games.
Army goaltender JJ Cataldo had a rough night but saved 32 shots to keep the streak alive for the Black Knights.
Robert Morris goaltenders Dawson Smith and Dylan Meilun split time in net.