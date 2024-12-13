Army West Point Black Knights Named Top Offensive Line in College Football
The Army West Point Black Knights offensive line was named the College Football Network FBS offensive line of the year as they prepared for the annual Army-Navy game on Saturday.
Earlier in the week, right tackle Lucas Scott was named the College Football Network’s offensive lineman of the year. And, the entire line is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the college game’s best offensive line each season.
The Black Knights (11-1) are preparing to face the Midshipmen (8-3) in the 125th renewal of the Army-Navy rivalry at 3 p.m. eastern on Saturday in Landover, Md.
Army won the American Athletic Conference championship last Friday in a win over Tulane. It was the first time in program history that the Black Knights won a conference championship, much less played for one.
The Black Knights rushing attack is one of the most potent in college football as it leads the nation with 314.4 yards per game. Army is the only program that averages more than 300 yards per game on the ground.
The Black Knights are also among the FBS leaders in yards before contact per rush, rushing yards before contact, receiving contact from defenders either at the line of scrimmage or behind it and allowing tackles for loss.
Army also carries the best yards-per-carry average against defenses that put eight or more defenders in the box, which is a by-product of Army’s run-based approach.
The Black Knights excel in pass protection, too, as they are among the FBS leaders in sacks allowed and lead FBS in blitzes faced on passing downs.
The Black Knights have started the same five offensive linemen all season — left tackle Connor Finucane, left guard Bill Katsigiannis, center Brady Small, right guard Paolo Gennarelli and Scott.
Army’s offensive line is coached by Mike Viti and Matt Drinkall.
For the Joe Moore award, the Black Knights are up against two offensive lines that will play in the College Football Playoff — Oregon and Texas.
The Black Knights have one more game after Saturday, regardless of the outcome. Army is set to face Marshall in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., shortly after Christmas Day. It will be the program’s first bowl game since 2021 and its first visit to Shreveport for a bowl game since the 1990s.