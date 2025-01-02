Army West Point Black Knights Offensive Line Coaches Awarded for Stellar Work
The 2024 college football season was arguably the most successful in Army West Point Black Knights history.
Playing in the American Athletic Conference for the first time, they went a perfect 8-0, earning the chance to host the ACC Championship Game against the Tulane Green Wave where they made the most of it by winning, 35-14, to claim the title.
That positive momentum wasn’t enough to help the team win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, though, as they lost to the Navy Midshipmen the next week, 31-13, but Army was able to cap off their campaign with a victory in the Independence Bowl against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 27-6.
The 12 victories are the most in a single season in program history and only the fourth time they have reached double-figures.
It was a complete team effort to have as much success as the team did.
They clicked in all facets throughout the year, but what really stood out was how productive they were on the offensive side of the ball, specifically when it came to their rushing attack.
The Black Knights steamrolled their opponents on a weekly basis, leading the nation with 4,207 yards on the ground. That came out to 300.5 per game as quarterback Bryson Daily and running back Kanye Udoh both broke the century mark.
Daily, the AAC Player of the Year, led the conference with 310 rushing attempts and 1,659 yards. His 32 rushing scores were the most in the nation, as he finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Udoh handled 179 rushing attempts and turned them into 1,117 yards and 10 rushing scores. He has since transferred from the program, landing with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Two of the coaches most responsible for the dominance on the ground were Mike Viti and Matt Drinkall.
Their work was recognized, as Football Scoop named them the Offensive Line Coaches of the Year in 2024.
Army was able to find success on the ground because of the work done in the trenches. The offensive line won the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line unit in the country, and all five starters were named to the All-American Athletic Conference team.
Guard Paolo Gennarelli, who was named to the AAC Second Team, was selected to the AP All-America Third Team. Tackle Lucas Scott was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year by College Football Network.
Viti and Drinkall deserve a lot of credit for their hand in helping craft one of the most dominant offenses in college football.
Drinkall was rewarded for his part as the Central Michigan Chippewas hired him to become their next head coach.