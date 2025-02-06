Army West Point Black Knights Offensive Lineman Makes Early 2025 All-America Team
The Army West Point Black Knights had arguably the best college football campaign in program history in 2024.
They won 12 games, setting a single-season record, with their only losses coming against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who played for the national title, and the Navy Midshipmen in their annual Army-Navy game.
In their first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference, they went 8-0, hosting the championship game and dominating the Tulane Green Wave for the title.
At the heart of their success was quarterback Bryson Daily, who finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting and took home the AAC Player of the Year Award.
He stuffed the stat sheet, rushing the ball 310 times for 1,659 yards and 32 touchdowns. All three statistics led the conference, while the scores were the most in the country.
Daily added 1,007 passing yards with nine more scores and four interceptions to round out his impressive stat line.
A major reason that he was able to find so much success was the dominant performance of the offensive line in the trenches.
The anchor of that group was center Brady Small, who is one of the best returning players in college football heading into the 2025 campaign.
Expectations for him are going to be high during his junior year, as he was selected to the way-too-early All-America team put together by ESPN’s Chris Low.
Small was named to the second team with Jake Slaughter of the Florida Gators being named to the first team.
Joining him on the second team at the tackle spots is Kaydn Proctor of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kage Casey of the Boise State Broncos. At guard it was Emmanuel Pregnon of the Oregon Ducks and Billy Schrauth of Notre Dame.
This is an incredible honor for Small to receive, as the entire offensive line for Army was incredible throughout 2024. They won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best unit in the country.
With left tackle Connor Finucane, left guard Bill Katsigiannis and right tackle Lucas Scott all moving on as seniors, it will be up to Small and right guard Paolo Gennarelli, who was a member of an All-America team for his performance this past season, to anchor the unit in 2025 and beyond.
Replicating their success will be a tall task as the Black Knights were fortunate enough to start the same five players in all 14 games.