Army West Point Black Knights Offensive Stars To Watch Against UTSA
The Army West Point Black Knights enter their showdown against the UTSA Roadrunners hoping to get their offense back on track in their American Athletic Conference finale.
Kickoff is set for noon eastern on CBS Sports Network.
The Black Knights (9-1, 7-0 in American) have been one of the best rushing teams all season. But against Notre Dame, Army was only able to rush for 207 yards. That’s solid. But, the Black Knights are used to rushing for 322.1 yards per game, which still leads FBS. With little in the way of a passing game, Army finished with 233 total yards and just 14 points.
UTSA (6-5, 4-3) is going to get it done through the air. The Roadrunners are the No. 10 team in FBS in passing offense with 292.9 yards per game, with the triggerman coming from NFL bloodlines.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Army West Point
QB Bryson Daily
He had a busy day against Notre Dame, rushing for 39 times and throwing eight more times. On paper, he had a solid game, with 139 yards rushing and two scores. But his touchdowns were it for Army as the Black Knights lost by 35 points.. He now has 1,207 rushing yards and 670 passing yards through 10 games.
RB Kanye Udoh
The second-leading rusher didn’t have a good game against Notre Dame, as he rushed just 10 times for 35 yards. Entering the game he was averaging nearly seven yards per carry. As the Black Knights prepare for face UTSA, look for an increased role from Udoh who has rushed for 891 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
RB Noah Short
Short was the Black Knights’ only player with at least two receptions against the Fighting Irish. He only managed 11 yards. But, he’s now the team’s leading receiver with 13 receptions, including 270 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll be a player to watch on swing passes, when Army opts for them.
UTSA Roadrunners
QB Owen McCown
He is the son of long-time NFL quarterback Josh McCown and the nephew of another long-time NFL passer, Luke McCown. So, Owen comes by it naturally. He enters this game on the verge of 3,000 yards passing (2,963) with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He can run too, as evidenced by his 253 yards and three scores.
RB Robert Henry
Henry is coming off two enormous games, as he rushed for 178 yards against Temple last week and 168 yards against North Texas two weeks ago. He scored twice in those games, too. So he’s on a hot streak as he enters the Army game with a team-leading 706 yards rushing with seven touchdowns.
WR Willie McCoy
McCown has plenty of targets, but McCoy is the receiver that is going to stretch the defense. He averages nearly 20 yards per catch. So, even though he’s not the team’s leader in receptions (he has 27), he leads in receiving yards (532) and is tied for the lead with four touchdowns. He will be trouble downfield.