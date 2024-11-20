Army West Point Black Knights Offensive Stars To Watch Against Notre Dame
The offense for the Army West Point Black Knights got some much-needed rest last week as is prepares for their Saturday showdown with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The game is set for 7 p.m. eastern at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
The Black Knights (9-0, 7-0 in American) enter this enormous showdown with the Fighting Irish (9-1) with the nation’s No. 1 rushing attack and national rankings in the AP Top 25, the USA Today Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff Top 25. The same is true for Notre Dame, which features the No. 12 rushing attack in the country.
In some ways, this could be a pseudo-CFP elimination game. While Army is undefeated and could tumble out of the Top 25 with a loss, Notre Dame’s one loss this season is to Northern Illinois and a second loss to a non-power conference team might signal the end of their contention for an at-large berth.
Notre Dame has not lost to Army since 1958.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Army West Point
QB Bryson Daily
The trigger-man for the Army offense has battled some recent injuries and illnesses but keeps on moving forward. He was surely a player that benefited from the bye week. He’s rushed for 1,062 yards and 21 touchdowns while throwing for 644 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He’s only thrown 51 times, but when he does big plays tend to follow.
RB Kanye Udoh
If Daily doesn’t have the football, Udoh probably does. He has 128 carries for 856 yards and nine touchdowns, all the second-best totals on the team. The sophomore has produced three 100-yard rushing games in his last five contests, including 158 yards and two touchdowns against Air Force on Nov. 2.
WR Casey Reynolds
As noted, Army doesn’t throw the ball much. If it’s a play out of the backfield watch for running back Noah Short, who has as many receptions as Reynolds (11). But you can find the senior on the edge averaging more than 28 yards per reception. Of his 11 catches, three have gone for touchdowns.
Notre Dame
QB Riley Leonard
The Fighting Irish have their own dual-threat quarterback in the Duke transfer. Leonard, a senior, has thrown for 1,789 yards on 64% passing with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. The offensive line does a good job protecting him and blocking for him in the run game, as he’s second on the team with 641 yards rushing with a team-high 13 scores.
RB Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame balances out the carries between Leonard and Love. The sophomore is having a fine season, with a team-leading 114 carries and 720 yards, along with 12 touchdowns. He was vital in helping the Irish put away Virginia last week, as he rushed for 137 yards and two scores. He has scored seven touchdowns in the last five games.
WR Beaux Collins
Notre Dame will throw the ball more than Army, but the Fighting Irish aren’t looking to stretch the field. Collins has a team-leading 30 catches for 390 yards, but just two touchdowns. The senior from Los Angeles scored one of those two touchdowns against Army’s service academy rival, Navy.