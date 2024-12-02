Army West Point Black Knights Played in One of Best Games of Rivalry Week
Week 14 became a lot more important for the Army West Point Black Knights on Thanksgiving night.
Thanks to the Memphis Tigers upsetting the Tulane Green Wave, Army was back in the driver’s seat in the American Athletic Conference. To that point, both teams were undefeated and all signs were pointing to the championship game being played in New Orleans.
But, with that loss, the opportunity was created for the Black Knights to finish in first place and host the game. And they cashed in on that chance.
Playing against the red-hot UTSA Roadrunners, who have been scoring points at will over the last few weeks, Army got things back on track. After suffering their first loss of the season the week prior against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 49-14, they looked more like themselves against their AAC foes.
It ended up being a very exciting game, one that Bill Connelly of ESPN ranked as one of the best of rivalry week. It earned the No. 14 overall rank.
“Army clinched home-field advantage for Friday night's AAC championship game, but the Black Knights did it the hard way. A 16-0 run gave them a 29-17 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Brandon High Jr. scored for UTSA to make it 29-24, and after a missed Army field goal, UTSA got the ball back with a chance to win. Gavin Shields picked off an Owen McCown pass at the Army 20, however, and the Knights kneeled it out.”
It was a back-and-forth game throughout, as the Black Knights got on the board first, but the Roadrunners were always able to respond and remain within arms reach.
A 13-10 Army halftime lead was quickly erased as UTSA scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half. Trailing 17-13, they were able to add a field goal on the ensuing possession to cut the deficit to 17-16.
In the fourth quarter, the Black Knights started things off with a touchdown to take a 22-17 lead, as their two-point conversion attempt failed. Four plays later, Collin Matterson was able to intercept Owen McCown to give the ball back to the offense.
Quarterback Bryson Daily scored his third touchdown of the day, giving Army a 29-17 lead. The theatrics were far from over, as UTSA responded with another score and were in a position to pull off the upset after Trey Gronotte missed a 47-yard field goal attempt.
Alas, the comeback attempt was ended when McCown threw his second interception of the game, resulting in a 29-24 victory for the Black Knights.
The second half of the contest was jam-packed with excitement and gave college football fans everything they were looking for. Ultimately, Army got the job done and their reward is hosting the AAC Championship Game on December 6 at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.