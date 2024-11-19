Army West Point Black Knights Prepare for Huge Showdown With Notre Dame
It’s one thing to be undefeated this late in the season if you’re Army West Point. It’s quite another to be undefeated this late in the season and face Notre Dame.
A contest between the Black Knights and the Fighting Irish always draws a crowd. But this one is undoubtedly the biggest game the two teams have played in more than 60 years.
No. 18 Army (9-0, 7-0 in American) enters Saturday’s game against No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) with actual, tangible hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff. Yes, the Black Knights need to remain undefeated. But, there’s a path, however small, to get there.
It’s a pseudo-CFP elimination game. A loss by Army all but ends that dream. Same goes for Notre Dame, which has lost a game this season to Northern Illinois.
The odds favor Notre Dame, simply because Army hasn’t won this game since 1958. That was also the last time the Black Knights finished a season undefeated. And the last time they had a Heisman Trophy winner.
And if that isn’t enough, it’s a neutral site game in The Bronx in New York City.
Here is a preview of the game.
Notre Dame vs. Army West Point
Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York
Time: 7 p.m., ET, Saturday
TV: NBC/Peacock
Radio: WKDT 89.3 FM (flagship), Army football radio network.
Coaches: Notre Dame — Marcus Freeman (48-9 at Notre Dame, overall); Army — Jeff Monken (79-55 at Army, 117-71 overall).
Fun fact: Monken coached as an assistant at Navy 2002-07. Freeman was born at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.
All-Times Series: Notre Dame leads series, 39-8-4.
Last meeting: Notre Dame 44, Army 6 (2016).
Series notes: This game has been played in 12 different venues. In New York City the game has been played at Ebbets Field, the Polo Grounds, Yankee Stadium (old and new), Shea Stadium and Giants Stadium. The current version of Yankee Stadium is the only one still in use.
Last Week: Notre Dame def. Virginia, 35-14; Army was idle.
About Notre Dame: That early loss to Northern Illinois hangs around the Fighting Irish’s neck like an albatross. It was a home game in early September after the Irish had gone to College Station and beaten Texas A&M.
Notre Dame will always have a hard path to the CFP playoff because it can only get in as an at-large team. But, for the moment, the Fighting Irish are seen as good enough to get in. But, one more loss, coupled with that earlier loss to NIU, might put an end to it.
And, it’s not like the Irish don’t have another big game on the way. They head to California to face USC to end the season.
About Army: The stakes haven’t been this high since the Eisenhower administration. That’s the lofty air the Black Knights inhabit right now. Outsiders want to make this about Army’s schedule. The reality is their schedule is no different than most years. The Black Knights are just undefeated late in the season and that’s new.
This program has gone on the road and scored the absolute heck out of teams like Notre Dame, including an overtime loss to Oklahoma a few years ago. This game will have hype, a prime-time slot and the attention of the entire country. It’ll be just like the old days.
Next Up: Notre Dame travels to USC on Nov. 30. Army hosts UTSA on Nov. 30.