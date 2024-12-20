Army West Point Black Knights Release Upcoming Baseball Schedule
The Army West Point Black Knights will begin their quest for a seventh straight Patriot League championship on Feb. 14 when they play a three-game series at North Alabama.
Army announced its baseball schedule on Thursday.
The Black Knights will play both service academy rivals. The series will be at Air Force from Feb. 28-March 2. It’s their third multi-game series in the last five years and it’s Army’s first trip to Air Force for baseball since 1993.
Patriot League action will open at Annapolis on March 15-16 as the Black Knights face the Navy Midshipmen in a three-game series, with the first day a doubleheader that starts at noon. The two teams will play a doubleheader in West Point on March 29.
Army will seek to defend its title at the Patriot League Championships May 10-19. The tournament semifinal series will be held May 10-11, with the two best of three series hosted by the higher seeds. The highest remaining seed will host the Patriot League Championship Series May 17-19.
2025 Army Black Knights Baseball Schedule
(all times eastern; home games in bold)
Feb. 14 at North Alabama, 6 p.m.
Feb. 15 at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Feb. 16 at North Alabama noon
Feb. 21 at Wofford, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 22 at Wofford, 3 p.m.
Feb. 23 at Wofford, 1 p.m.
Feb. 28 at Air Force, 4 p.m.
March 1 at Air Force, 3 p.m.
March 2 at Air Force, 2 p.m.
March 7 at Fordham, 3 p.m.
March 8 vs. Fordham, 2 p.m.
March 9 at Fordham, noon
March 12 vs. Albany, 2:20 p.m.
March 15 at Navy, noon (DH)
March 16 at Navy, 1 p.m.
March 19 vs. Maine, 2 p.m.
March 22 at Lafayette, noon (DH)
March 23 at Lehigh, noon (DH)
March 26 vs. Fairfield, 3:30 p.m.
March 29 vs. Navy, noon (DH)
March 30 vs. Bucknell, noon (DH)
April 4 at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
April 5 at Holy Cross, noon (DH)
April 6 at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
April 9 vs. Marist, 4:30 p.m.
April 12 vs. Lehigh, noon (DH)
April 13 vs. Lehigh, 1 p.m.
April 16 vs. Holy Cross, 4 p.m.
April 19 vs. Lafayette, noon (DH)
April 20 vs. Lafayette, 1 p.m.
April 23 at UConn, 6 p.m.
April 25 at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
April 26 at Bucknell, 2 p.m
April 27 at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
April 29 vs. Columbia, 4:30 p.m.
April 30 vs. LIU, 4:30 p.m.
May 3 vs. Rider, noon (DH)
May 4 vs. Rider, 1 p.m.
May 10-11 Patriot League semifinals, TBA
May 17-19 Patriot League championship series, TBA