Army West Point Black Knights Seek Bounce-Back Victory against UTSA
The Army West Point Black Knights absorbed their first defeat of the season against Notre Dame, but there's still plenty for them to play for as they prepare for their American Athletic Conference finale against UTSA on Saturday.
The Black Knights (9-1, 7-0 in American) and the Roadrunners (6-5, 4-3) will square off at noon eastern on the CBS Sports Network.
While Army fell to Notre Dame, 49-14, the Black Knights remained in the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 25, dropping seven spots.
While the loss eliminates any realistic hope of the Black Knights making the College Football Playoff field, they were already guaranteed a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game against Tulane.
The only thing left to settle there is where the game will be played, and since both teams are undefeated in league action, it may come down to this weekend’s games. So there's still good plenty for Army to play for.
UTSA has already clinched a spot in a bowl game, so the Roadrunners can play the role of spoiler as the Black Knights try to wrap up their first year in the conference with an undefeated league slate.
Here is a preview of the game.
UTSA at Army West Point
Michie Stadium, West Point, N.Y.
Time: noon p.m., ET, Saturday
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: WKDT 89.3 FM (flagship), 90.3 FM (inside stadium), American Forces Network radio.
Coaches: UTSA — Jeff Traylor (45-19 at UTSA, overall); Army — Jeff Monken (79-56 at Army, 117-72 overall).
Fun fact: Traylor and Monken played college football at non-FBS schools. Traylor played at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas, while Monken played for Millikin, a Division III school in Decatur, Ill.
All-Times Series: Army leads, 3-1
Last meeting: Army 37, UTSA 29 (2023)
Series notes: The only time the two teams met in West Point was in 2022, a game the Black Knights lost in overtime. The two teams have never met in November.
Last Week: Army lost to Notre Dame, 49-14; UTSA def. Temple, 51-27.
About UTSA: The Roadrunners joined the American in 2023, thanks to the radical realignment sparked by Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC.
Before UTSA changed leagues, the program that started in 2011 grew into a two-time defending Conference USA champion.
UTSA has gone to a bowl game every year under Traylor, who as a high school coach led Gilmer (Texas) High School to multiple state championships before he became an assistant at Texas.
Usually a front-runner for open jobs each offseason, Traylor signed a multi-year extension with the Roadrunners that should keep him in San Antonio for some time.
About Army: Well, it was fun while it lasted. Army knew it would be a tall order to beat Notre Dame and it turned into exactly that. The Fighting Irish took control early and never looked back.
Still, there is plenty for Army to be excited about. There is a chance the Black Knights could win the American, beat Navy and then play a bowl game with 11 or 12 wins.
While the talk about a realistic pathway to the College Football Playoff, there are still slim odds to get a berth. The quick version? Win the American and hope the bottom falls out of Boise State’s season. The latter seems like wishful thinking.
Next Up: Army faces Tulane in the AAC title game on Dec. 6. UTSA will play in a bowl game to be determined.