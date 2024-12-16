Army West Point Black Knights Snap Winning Streak in Loss to Howard
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball saw its seven-game winning streak snapped in a 61-54 loss to Howard, but it shouldn’t not dampen what the Black Knights have built so far this season.
Army (7-2) hadn’t lost since its season-opener to Cornell on Nov. 4. With just one game remaining against Mount Saint Mary’s College on Dec. 29, the Black Knights get just one more chance to tune things up before they host Colgate on Jan. 2 to open Patriot League action.
Army has been well tested this season, as the Black Knights have won two games in overtime and also one another game on free throws with 17 seconds left in the contest.
The Black Knights were locked in another tight contest with the Bison on the eve of the Army-Navy game. Army shot only 31.3% from the field and 21.2% from the 3-point line, but the Black Knights were perfect from the free-throw line and outrebounded Howard, 45-41.
The Bison (6-5) shot 36.2% from the field and 30.8% from the 3-point line, along with 71.4% from the free-throw line. Howard also forced 15 turnovers and created eight steals, while Army was only able to force 11 turnovers and create six steals.
Army had to rally from a 10-point deficit at halftime with a 7-0 run in the third quarter that helped cut Howard’s lead to three points. Howard maintained that edge going into the fourth quarter.
The Black Knights remained in striking distance and used 3-pointers to keep the game within reach. Taylor Wilson connected on one to help Army close the gap to three points once again. Late, Camryn Tade — who hit the game-winning free throws in Army’s last win — made back-to-back 3-pointers with a minute left. But, that only made it a five-point game and Army couldn’t get any closer.
Trinity Hardy led the Black Knights with 18 points and a team-high five assists. Kya Smith had a dominant game in the paint, recording a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Tade and Wilson also contributed 11 points each.
Zennia Thomas led Howard with 19 points and eight rebounds as she went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Saniyan King added 14 points and a game-high nine assists, while Tyana Walker scored 11 points.