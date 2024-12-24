Armed Forces Sports

Army West Point Black Knights Softball Schedule Set for Next Season

The Army West Point Black Knights are preparing for the start of the 2025 softball season in early February.  

Matt Postins

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Army Black Knights logo on sideline equipment during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Army Black Knights logo on sideline equipment during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Army West Point Black Knights softball team will be on the road for most of the first month of the season as they released their 2025 schedule earlier this month.

The Black Knights will make trips to California, Georgia, Louisiana, and Florida for the first four week of the season to enjoy warmer temperatures and play nearly 20 games in the ramp-up to the start of Patriot League action.

Patriot League play begins with a weekend series against Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pa., from March 22-23. The Black Knights finish the regular season with Patriot League series at Boston University (April 19-20) and Lafayette (April 26-27) before hosting Colgate on May 3-4.

Army went 14-39 last season with an 9-9 mark in league action. The Black Knights are hoping to reach the league’s postseason tournament againt this season.

The Patriot League Championships are scheduled for May 8-10, hosted by the highest seed.

2025 Army Black Knights Softball Schedule

(all times eastern; home games in bold)

@-at Los Angeles, Calif.; #-at Riverside, Calif.; $-at Columbus, Ga.; %-at Youngville, La.; &-at Jacksonville, Fla.; @@-at Emmitsburg, Md.

Feb. 7 vs. Nevada@, 10 a.m.

Feb. 7 vs. Loyola Marymount@, 3 p.m.

Feb. 8 vs. UC Riverside, 1 p.m., DH

Feb. 8 vs. San Diego State#, noon,

Feb. 8 vs. Cal Baptist#, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs. LIU$, 10 a.m.

Feb. 14 vs. Tennessee Tech$, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 vs. Tennessee Tech$, 10 a.m.

Feb. 15 vs. LIU$, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 vs. Syracuse$, 10 a.m.

Feb. 28 vs. Grambling State%, 2 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. Houston Christian%, 4 p.m.

March 1 vs. Stephen F. Austin%, 3 p.m.

March 1 vs. Southeastern Louisiana%, 5 p.m.

March 2 vs. Southern%, 10 a.m.

March 7 vs. St. John’s&, 11:30 a.m.

March 8 vs. Jacksonville&, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. North Florida&, 12:30 p.m.

March 15 at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

March 15 vs. Albany@@, 3 p.m.

March 16 vs. Albany@@, 10 a.m.

March 22 at Lehigh (DH), time TBA

March 23 at Lehigh, time TBA

March 26 vs. Rider (DH), time TBA

March 29 vs. Bucknell (DH), time TBA

March 30 vs. Bucknell, time TBA

April 2 at Seton Hall (DH), time TBA

April 5 vs. Villanova, 11 a.m. (at Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

April 5 at Boston College, 1:45 p.m.

April 6 at Boston College, 1:45 p.m.

April 9 vs. Central Connecticut State (DH), time TBA

April 12 vs. Holy Cross (DH), time TBA

April 13 vs. Holy Cross, time TBA

April 16 at Iona (DH), time TBA

April 19 at Boston U (DH), time TBA

April 20 at Boston U, time TBA

April 26 at Lafayette (DH), time TBA

April 27 at Lafayette, time TBA

May 3 vs. Colgate (DH), time TBA

May 5 vs. Colgate, time TBA

Published
Matt Postins
MATT POSTINS

Home/News