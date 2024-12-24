Army West Point Black Knights Softball Schedule Set for Next Season
The Army West Point Black Knights softball team will be on the road for most of the first month of the season as they released their 2025 schedule earlier this month.
The Black Knights will make trips to California, Georgia, Louisiana, and Florida for the first four week of the season to enjoy warmer temperatures and play nearly 20 games in the ramp-up to the start of Patriot League action.
Patriot League play begins with a weekend series against Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pa., from March 22-23. The Black Knights finish the regular season with Patriot League series at Boston University (April 19-20) and Lafayette (April 26-27) before hosting Colgate on May 3-4.
Army went 14-39 last season with an 9-9 mark in league action. The Black Knights are hoping to reach the league’s postseason tournament againt this season.
The Patriot League Championships are scheduled for May 8-10, hosted by the highest seed.
2025 Army Black Knights Softball Schedule
(all times eastern; home games in bold)
@-at Los Angeles, Calif.; #-at Riverside, Calif.; $-at Columbus, Ga.; %-at Youngville, La.; &-at Jacksonville, Fla.; @@-at Emmitsburg, Md.
Feb. 7 vs. Nevada@, 10 a.m.
Feb. 7 vs. Loyola Marymount@, 3 p.m.
Feb. 8 vs. UC Riverside, 1 p.m., DH
Feb. 8 vs. San Diego State#, noon,
Feb. 8 vs. Cal Baptist#, 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 14 vs. LIU$, 10 a.m.
Feb. 14 vs. Tennessee Tech$, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 15 vs. Tennessee Tech$, 10 a.m.
Feb. 15 vs. LIU$, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 vs. Syracuse$, 10 a.m.
Feb. 28 vs. Grambling State%, 2 p.m.
Feb. 28 vs. Houston Christian%, 4 p.m.
March 1 vs. Stephen F. Austin%, 3 p.m.
March 1 vs. Southeastern Louisiana%, 5 p.m.
March 2 vs. Southern%, 10 a.m.
March 7 vs. St. John’s&, 11:30 a.m.
March 8 vs. Jacksonville&, 2 p.m.
March 9 vs. North Florida&, 12:30 p.m.
March 15 at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.
March 15 vs. Albany@@, 3 p.m.
March 16 vs. Albany@@, 10 a.m.
March 22 at Lehigh (DH), time TBA
March 23 at Lehigh, time TBA
March 26 vs. Rider (DH), time TBA
March 29 vs. Bucknell (DH), time TBA
March 30 vs. Bucknell, time TBA
April 2 at Seton Hall (DH), time TBA
April 5 vs. Villanova, 11 a.m. (at Chestnut Hill, Mass.)
April 5 at Boston College, 1:45 p.m.
April 6 at Boston College, 1:45 p.m.
April 9 vs. Central Connecticut State (DH), time TBA
April 12 vs. Holy Cross (DH), time TBA
April 13 vs. Holy Cross, time TBA
April 16 at Iona (DH), time TBA
April 19 at Boston U (DH), time TBA
April 20 at Boston U, time TBA
April 26 at Lafayette (DH), time TBA
April 27 at Lafayette, time TBA
May 3 vs. Colgate (DH), time TBA
May 5 vs. Colgate, time TBA