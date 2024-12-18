Army West Point Black Knights Star Accomplishes Rare All-America Feat
Army West Point Black Knights offensive lineman Lucas Scott was the latest player from the program to make an all-America team, as he was selected second-team by the Football Writers Association of America.
In doing so, he accomplished something no Black Knights player has done in more than two decades. Scott is the first Army player to appear on the Football Writers of America Association All-America Team since running back Mike Mayweather in 1990.
Scott has already earned an offensive lineman of the year award from another outlet and was named second-team All-American Athletic Conference earlier this season. He started most of last season at right guard before moving out to tackle this season.
Entering bowl season, Scott is currently graded as the second-best offensive tackle in the country (90.1) according to Pro Football Focus.
His award was announced the same day that senior offensive lineman Bill Katsigiannis was selected to the third-team of the SI Now All-America football team.
Their head coach, Jeff Monken, was named a finalist for the Bobby Dodd Award for coach of the year.
The Army offensive line was named collectively the winner of the Joe Moore Award for offensive line of the year.
That included left tackle Connor Finucane, Katsigiannis, center Brady Small, right guard Paolo Gennarelli and Scott.
The Black Knights rushing attack was the most potent in college football as it led the nation with more than 300 yards per game. Army was the only program that averages more than 300 yards per game on the ground going into bowl season.
The Black Knights were also among the FBS leaders in yards before contact per rush, rushing yards before contact, receiving contact from defenders either at the line of scrimmage or behind it and allowing tackles for loss.
Army also carried the best yards-per-carry average against defenses that put eight or more defenders in the box, which was a by-product of Army’s run-based approach.
Even with the Black Knights’ 31-13 loss to Navy on Saturday, this has been a historic season for Army (11-2) and it can still win 12 games for the first time in program history with a win over the Bulldogs.
Monken has guided the Black Knights to just their fourth season or 10 or more wins in school history, three of which have come under his watch. Army won its first conference title in school history earlier this month, as the Black Knights won the American Athletic Conference championship game.
The Black Knights were in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, a program first. Army has also been ranked more weeks in the AP Top 25 since 1958.