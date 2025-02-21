Army West Point Black Knights Star Named Among Best Players in College Football
The Army West Point Black Knights football team received contributions from up-and-down their roster and coaching staff in the 2024 season, resulting in the most successful year in program history.
They won 12 games, the most in a single campaign ever and only the fourth time double-digit victories have been achieved. Three of those instances have come with Jeff Monken as head coach, as he continually finds success on the field.
In their first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference, the Black Knights ran the table during their conference schedule, going 8-0.
That meant getting to host the AAC championship game at their home field, Michie Stadium, against the Tulane Green Wave. They dominated the game, winning 35-14 to take home the title.
A loss to the Navy Midshipmen in their annual Army-Navy Game was certainly disappointing, but they put a nice bow on the season by defeating the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Independence Bowl, 27-6.
One of the major contributors to their success in 2024 was star quarterback Bryson Daily, who was recognized by Max Chadwick, Dalton Wasserman and Mitch Kaiser of PFF as one of the best players in the sport last fall.
They put together a list of the top 101 players from the 2024 season and the Army signal caller landed at No. 92.
Only 12 other quarterbacks in the nation were ranked ahead of Daily, as he was amongst the most impactful players regardless of position.
The Black Knights had the best rushing attack in college football, averaging 300.5 yards per game. Their star quarterback was responsible for 127.6 of those yards, as he was unstoppable rushing the ball.
On the season, Daily carried the ball 310 times for 1,659 yards and 32 touchdowns. All three statistics led the AAC. His scores were the most in the country, as the 852 yards after contact that he gained were the most for a quarterback.
It was a memorable campaign, as 32 rushing scores are the third most in college football history and the most ever for a quarterback.
He rounded out his stat line with 1,007 passing yards and nine more scores with four interceptions.
Daily finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting and was named AAC Player of the Year.
He would assuredly give credit to his offensive linemen, as the same five players started all 14 games. Their dominance was recognized as well, taking home the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the country.