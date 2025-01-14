Army West Point Black Knights Swimming and Diving Duo Receive Recognition
The Army West Point Black Knights took part in a swim meet against the Bucknell Bison over the weekend in their first dual meet of the new year. They came away very pleased, as the swimming and diving teams both dominated.
The men and women’s teams both picked up impressive victories to get 2025 started on the right foot.
On the women’s side, a hotly contested meet ended with the Black Knights coming away with a 153-147 victory. The men came away with a blowout victory, winning 209-89 in dominating fashion.
For the men, it was their seventh victory of the season compared to only one loss. It was a great outcome in what was their second to last dual meet before the league championships are held in February.
They are now 3-0 in Patriot League competition and two of their competitors were recognized for excellent performances in the pool.
Freshman Johnny Crush was named Patriot League’s Men Swimmer of the Week and his teammate, fellow freshman Jack McDaniel, was named Men’s Diver of the Week in the league.
"Coming off a great training camp it was great to get back to competition," said Director of Swimming & Diving Brandt Nigro, via the team's official website. "Congratulations to Johnny on his fifth Men's Swimmer of the Week Award and a huge shoutout to Jack for not only picking up his first-ever collegiate win this past weekend versus Bucknell, but also for earning this honor. Go Army!"
Crush lived up to his name, placing first in three events and third in another. Individually, he completed the men’s 50 free in 20.68 seconds and men’s 100 fly in 48.79 seconds.
The men’s 200 medley relay was led off by Crush, as they finished the event in 1:29.03. It was the men’s 200 free relay in which they finished third with a time of 1:23.28.
It has been a historic season for the freshman, who became the seventh swimmer in Patriot League history to earn five or more Men’s Swimmer of the Week awards in a single season. He also became the first freshman to lead the Patriot League in winning the award.
His teammate earned his weekly award with a stellar performance in the 1-meter dive. His 288.0 score was enough for first place, making it the first time he has won that event as a college athlete.
In the 3-meter dive, he finished fourth with a score of 270.38 to earn his first weekly award.
That duo helped Army take home first place in 14 out of the 16 events which were held.