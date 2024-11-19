Army West Point Black Knights Three Biggest Keys to Defeat Notre Dame
The opportunity has never been greater for the Army West Point Black Knights as they prepare to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in a football game decades in the making.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. eastern at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, with the game to be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
No. 18 Army (9-0, 7-0 in American) hasn’t beaten No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) since 1958, which was a really good year for the Black Knights. That season, they went 8-0-1 and finished No. 3 in the AP Top 25. Plus, Army had its last Heisman Trophy winner.
The Black Knights haven’t had this kind of opportunity for more than 60 years. It’s not just the chance to beat Notre Dame on an enormous stage. It’s the chance to remain in the College Football Playoff race.
It won’t be easy. Notre Dame has clear advantages. But, that’s why they play the game, right?
So how does Army win this game? Here are three keys to the contest.
Do What You Do Best
Look, there is no mystery here. Everyone knows what Army does best and that's run the football. The Black Knights have the top rushing attack in the country.
Army is the only program with more than 3,000 total rushing yards and the Black Knights average 334.9 yards per game with 35 rushing touchdowns. Naturally, Army leads the country in time of possession.
Nine games into the season, there is no reason for Army to try something different. Sure, tweak and scheme for what Notre Dame will do defensively. But winning games like this require teams to execute what they do best as a high level.
If Army wins, it will be because the Black Knights did what they’ve done the last nine games — dominate the run and dominate time of possession.
Stop the Run
It's not often one gets a match-up where both teams have the same strength. But that's what fans will get on Saturday as Notre Dame enters the game No. 12 in team rushing.
The Fighting Irish average 216.7 yards per game and have 32 rushing touchdowns. Notre Dame is averaging 36 carries per game, so in their scheme they’re as bought into running the football as Army.
Notre Dame will have an obvious size advantage with its offensive line. Army's defensive line will be smaller, but quicker, and the unit must be schemed properly to hold edge and not allow Notre Dame ball carriers to get outside, where their speed becomes an issue.
Don’t Fall Behind
Army is built on possessing the football and grinding its opponents down over 60 minutes. That’s what makes even a one-touchdown lead hard to overcome. If the Black Knights run the football, move the chains and don’t turn it over, how will opponents get back in the game?
As for Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish have enough explosiveness to put a team in their rear-view mirror early. If the Irish get a two-touchdown lead, given how Army plays offense, it will be much more difficult for the Black Knights to rally.
Army needs a close game, meaning it can't allow Notre Dame to put together explosive plays for touchdowns especially in the first half. The longer the game remains close, the better for the Black Knights.