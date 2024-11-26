Army West Point Black Knights Three Biggest Keys Against UTSA Roadrunners
There is still plenty on the line for the Army West Point Black Knights as they prepare to host the UTSA Roadrunners in their American Athletic Conference finale on Saturday.
The Black Knights and the Roadrunners will kick off at noon eastern at Michie stadium, with the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Army (9-1, 7-0 in American) is still stinging from its lopsided loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, a loss that cost them a realistic chance at getting into the College Football Playoff. There are unlikely scenarios that could make it happen.
But, the Black Knights have already clinched a berth in the conference championship game against Tulane and they’re still hoping to host that game. That could come down to their result on Saturday, as both teams can finish the AAC schedule undefeated. Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings should give us a glimpse of potential tiebreakers.
Army has never played for a conference championship before and in its seven years in Conference USA the Black Knights never won more than two league games.
It hasn’t been the easiest of years for the Roadrunners (6-5, 4-3), but they've won enough games to clinch a bowl berth under coach Jeff Traylor. Now, UTSA can play spoiler to the Black Knights’ potential undefeated AAC season.
There's also motivation for UTSA as this is its last game of the regular season before a bowl game. Army not only has the AAC title game but also the annual rivalry game with Navy on Dec. 14.
So how does Army win this game? Here are three keys to the contest.
Eyes on the Prize
This is one of those keys that cannot be quantified with numbers. It's all about flushing what happened against Notre Dame and getting focused on UTSA.
Norte Dame aside, the Black Knights have done a great job all season of setting the tone against conference opponents. Army is one of the best rushing teams in the nation and one of the leaders in time of possession. The crutch after a loss like that is to make changes. Army doesn’t need to do that.
The Black Knights need to do what they do best because it still works. One bad game against Notre Dame doesn’t change that. That formula led to nine straight wins to start the season.
Bring the Defense
The Roadrunners’ record can be deceptive. UTSA knows how to score points. Traylor runs a player-friendly offense and has a quarterback in Owen McCown who has a father and an uncle with extensive NFL experience.
But all the proof Army needs about the potency of UTSA's offense is in the Roadrunners’ last five games. The Roadrunners have averaged 45.2 points per contest. In fact, in their loss to Tulsa on Oct. 26th, they lost that game by just one point, 46-45.
Army let Notre Dame get away from it in the first half. The Black Knights cannot afford the same thing against UTSA.
Use the Elements
Weather is one of those variables that can make a difference in late November in upstate New York. As of Tuesday, the expected high in West Point is 38 degrees with partly sunny skies. But, the day before, there could be a wintry mix with a high of 42°.
That won't make a difference to West Point. The Black Knights run an offense frieldy to the cole and any of the requisite late fall elements.
However, UTSA plays its home games in the comforts of the Alamodome in San Antonio and doesn’t run an offense that is necessarily conducive to the elements it may experience.
Army will have a homefield advantage in more ways than one. The Black Knights use that by forcing the Roadrunners into multiple short drives and inducing mistakes, whether they be incompletions or turnovers.