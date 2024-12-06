Army West Point Black Knights, Tulane Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis
The time has arrived for the Army West Point Black Knights, a time to do something no other Army football team has done before.
When the Black Knights (10-1, 8-0 in American) host the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 7-1) on Friday night at Michie Stadium, the American Athletic Conference title will be on the line.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. eastern.
The history for Army is that it has never won a conference title before. The program has been independent for most of its existence. It’s seven-year run in Conference USA was not successful, as the Black Knights never won more than two leagues games in any season.
Now, Army is in the midst of its fourth 10-win season in program history, Jeff Monken was the league’s coach of the year and quarterback Bryson Daily was the conference offensive player of the year. It’s been a banner year, and it’s not over. The Navy game and a bowl game await.
Tulane has been here and done that. Two years ago it beat UCF to win the title and then went on to win the Cotton Bowl over USC. Last year, the Green Wave lost to SMU.
In the offseason, coach Willie Fritz went to Houston and Troy’s Jon Sumrall took over. He maintained the standard. The only miss was not getting the home conference championship game. The Green Wave will have to brave what will likely be sub-freezing temperatures on Friday night.
Here are the staff predictions for Friday's game.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Tulane 34, Army 20
While only one of the two teams enter the championship matchup ranked, the Green Wave is the better squad. Tulane will be just the second real test Army faces after the beatdown against Notre Dame, and while it won’t look quite like that, the Wave gets it done.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Army 31, Tulane 28
Both teams want to run the ball down the opponent’s throat and both are really good at it. The formations are just different.
Both teams do a great job defensively. The one differentiator is that Tulane is more adept at turning turnovers into touchdowns. But Army rarely turns it over.
That means the passing game could be the pivot point. Tulane’s Darian Mensah has been the more productive thrower this season. But Daily is coming off a season-best 190 passing yards. Army doesn’t want to throw it that much. Daily has the ability, though.
Army sets the tone early and gets a lead. Tulane rallies to make it close, perhaps even tie it. The Black Knights win it late on a field goal.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Tulane 28, Army 24
The Tulane Green Wave suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Thanksgiving night to the Memphis Tigers that dashed their College Football Playoff hopes. But, their season is far from over, as they still have a chance to accomplish their goal of winning the AAC in the first year under head coach Jon Sumrall.
Heading on the road to frigid West Point to take on the Army West Point Black Knights is far from ideal, but the Green Wave will prevail. They will win their second AAC title in three years in a game in which Tulane will play much better in the trenches than it did against Memphis.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Tulane 24, Army 20
While this matchup likely will likely have no implications for the College Football Playoff, it is still a big game for both teams looking to win a conference championship. The Army Black Knights have never won a conference title, and this won’t be the year that they accomplish their goal. In a matchup between two very efficient offenses, the Tulane Green Wave will have the edge and get the job done.