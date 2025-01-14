Army West Point Black Knights Wide Receiver Set To Play in Tropical Bowl
The 2024 college football season was arguably the best campaign in the history of the Army West Point Black Knights program.
They set a record winning 12 games, which helped offset the sting of being defeated by the Navy Midshipmen and losing the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy. It was about the only thing the team lost out on during the year.
In their first season as a member of the American Athletic Conference, they went undefeated and beat the Tulane Green Wave in the championship game. Their campaign was capped off with a victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Independence Bowl.
With so much success being found on the field, it should come as no surprise that the players and coaching staff have been recognized and received a ton of accolades in recent weeks.
One of the players who will be partaking in a final game as a collegiate player is wide receiver Casey Reynolds.
He was one of several seniors invited to participate in the Trillion Tropical Bowl. It is a postseason All-Star game featuring seniors on FBS teams that will be held at Daytona Beach, Florida.
While the Army offense relies heavily on the running game, there was more passing involved this year as the hybrid offense proved incredibly difficult to slow down.
Reynolds made some big plays throughout the year as the team’s leading receiver. He caught 20 passes for 457 yards, averaging an impressive 22.9 yards per reception. Both of those numbers were the most on the team, with his three touchdown receptions tying for the most.
Playing wide receiver for the Black Knights won’t lead to gaudy stats as some of the other pass catchers in the game have produced in 2024. But Reynolds made the most of his opportunities and it is great to see his production being rewarded with a spot in an All-Star game.
Reynolds wasn’t the only Army player selected to participate in a postseason college football all-star game, as offensive lineman Lucas Scott was selected to take part in the Hula Bowl, which was played Jan. 11, 2025.