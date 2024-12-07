Army West Point Black Knights Win First Football Conference Championship
The Army West Point Black Knights are conference champions. Friday night was the first time those words were ever uttered.
The Black Knights put together a dominant first half and rode it to a 35-14 win over the Tulane Green Wave at Michie Stadium in sub-freezing temperatures.
For Army (11-1), it wrapped up its first conference championship in the history of the program, dating back to its first season in 1891. The Black Knights were only members of a conference for seven years in Conference USA. Those seven seasons Army never won more than two league games in a season.
Army, in its first season in the American, went undefeated in league action to earn the right to host the game against the Green Wave (9-4), which had won the 2022 title and played for the 2023 title.
The Black Knights took advantage of a wretched start for the Green Wave, as they botched a field, goal, missed another and committed two turnovers before scoring a touchdown late in the second quarter.
Otherwise, it was all Army executing its offense to perfection.
The Black Knights rushed for 335 yards and only had to throw the ball two times, finishing with 352 total yards.
Quarterback Bryson Daily was impressive once again. He rushed for 126 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Black Knights. He only had to throw two passes, both of which he completed, for 17 yards. It was a far cry from the 190 passing yards he needed last week.
Daily, by no means, did it alone. Running back Kanye Udoh set up one of Daily’s scores with a huge 71-yard run in the second quarter. He finished with 158 yards rushing and a touchdown, and he passed 1,000 rushing yards for the season. His score in the fourth quarter capped a drive that was nearly 11 minutes long.
Running back Noah Short rushed for 50 yards and caught one of Daily’s passes.
Casey Reynolds caught the other pass, which converted a fourth down.
An interception by Army linebacker Andon Thomas set up another of Daily’s scores. Black Knights kicker Trey Gronotte forced a fumble on a kickoff, with Tommy Zitiello recovering.
But the Black Knights shut the door with their first drive of the third quarter, one that ate up more than six minutes and led to Daily’s fourth score.
Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah threw for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. All-AAC running back Makhi Hughes rushed for just 66 yards. Williams caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Alex Bauman caught the other touchdown, one of his three receptions.
Tulane was playing in its third straight AAC title game, but first under first-year coach Jon Sumrall.
Army will face Navy in its annual rivalry game next Saturday in Landover, Md. The Black Knights will find out their bowl game by Sunday. It remains possible for Army to set a program record for wins in a season.