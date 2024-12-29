Army West Point Black Knights Women’s Basketball Blows Out Mount Saint Mary
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s basketball team shook off the rust from a two-week break to easily beat Mount Saint Mary, 85-36, at Christl Arena on Saturday.
Army (8-2) played its final non-conference game before it opens Patriot League action on Thursday against Colgate at home.
The Black Knights enter conference action having won eight of their last nine games and as a contender to win the league title, league tournament title and claim the NCAA Tournament automatic berth.
Army has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2016, which was also the last year the Black Knights won the Patriot League.
The Black Knights wasted no time against Mount Saint Mary, as they took a 28-11 lead after the first quarter. Then, Army held MSM to just three points in the second quarter and took a 51-14 lead into the locker room. The Black Knights were never challenged.
Army shot 44.9% from the floor, 43.8% from the 3-point line (14-of-32) and 81% from the free-throw line. The Black Knights outrebounded Mount Saint Mary, 53-33, and won the turnover battle, 18-12.
Camryn Tade and Kya Smith each had 13 points. Tade dropped in three 3-pointers and had five rebounds and three assists. Smith had eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
Reese Ericson added 12 points, all of which came on 3-pointers. Audrey Annee came off the bench to score nine points.
Trinity Hardy added eight points and had a team-high six steals. Fiona Hastick also has eight points with eight rebounds and five assists.
Angelino Donato led Mount Saint Mary with 13 points. She was the only player in double figures as the team shot 23.3% from the floor, 17.4% from the 3-point line and 57.1% from the free-throw line.
Army West Point Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule
(all times eastern; home games in bold)
Thursday, Jan 2 vs. Colgate, 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, Jan 5 vs. Boston U, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jan 8 at Loyola (MD), 7 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan 12 at Lehigh, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jan 15 at Lafayette, 11 a.m. ET
Saturday, Jan 18 at Boston U, 2 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jan 21 vs. Holy Cross, 11 a.m. ET
Sunday, Jan 26 vs. Navy, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jan 29 at Colgate, 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, Feb 1 vs. American, 1 p.m. ET
Saturday, Feb 8 at Bucknell, noon ET
Wednesday, Feb 12 vs. Loyola (MD), 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, Feb. 15 at Navy, 11 a.m. ET
Wednesday, Feb 19 at American, 7 p.m. ET
Saturday, Feb 22 vs. Bucknell, noon ET
Wednesday, Feb 26 vs. Lafayette, 3 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 1 vs. Lehigh, 2 p.m. ET
Wednesday, March 5 at Holy Cross, 6 p.m. ET