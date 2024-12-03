Army West Point Bowl Projection Pits Them Against Georgia Tech
The Army West Point Black Knights are not yet technically eliminated from playoff contention, but they are more likely headed for a separate future in bowl season.
Brett McMurphy, senior analyst for Action Network, is one of the top resources for college football's bowl season. His latest projections see the Black Knights heading to Annapolis, Md., for the Military Bowl against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Annapolis is where the Navy Midshipmen play their games. Given that the yearly rivalry between the two schools is played on a neutral site, Army does not actually have an extensive history in the stadium.
It has played there three times. The first two happened before the year 1900 and the last time was in 1942. The Black Knights hold a 1-2 record there.
Despite the name being the Military Bowl, there does not actually have to be a service academy in the game. The current tie-ins are with the ACC and the American Athletic Conference.
The ACC has won the last three games, giving Army the chance to break a losing streak for the AAC.
While the Black Knights would much rather find themselves in a playoff game, this would still not be a bad outcome.
Army has not taken part in a bowl game since 2021. Head coach Jeff Monken has a 3-1 record in bowl games since taking over.
The Black Knights have already had one of the best seasons in recent school history. Their peak of No. 16 in the AP Poll was their highest since 1962, plus they made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff ranking.
Beating an underrated 7-5 Yellow Jackets team would be a nice stamp on the end of this season.
The Yellow Jackets finished the season out with tough-fought wins over the Miami Hurricanes and N.C. State Wolfpack, as well as an eight overtime loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.
They are a team that is tough to put away and are solid on both sides of the ball.
Army and Georgia Tech do share one common opponent on the season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Both schools were handily beaten, so there isn't too much to grasp from that.
Before they get a final bowl destination, though, the Black Knights will need to focus on winning the AAC championship against the Tulane Green Wave.