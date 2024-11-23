Army West Point Loses Heartbreaker on Dramatic Last-Second Basket
A jumper by Manhattan's Wesley Robinson at the buzzer gave the Jaspers an 80-79 win over the Army West Point Black Knights on Friday night in men's non-conference basketball action in Riverdale, N.Y.
Army (3-3) was up 78-73 with 2:42 left in the game after a layup by Josh Scovens. From there, the Black Knights were only able to score one more point, which was a free throw by Scovens with 1:09 remaining.
Meanwhile, the Jaspers chipped away at Army’s lead and cut the margin to one point, 79-78 with 21 seconds left on a dunk by Robinson.
With 6:30 left in the game Army had its biggest lead of the contest, 71-62, thanks to a 5-0 run sparked by Jacen Holloway. It only took 90 seconds for the Jaspers to cut the lead to two points, thanks to some Army miscues, including missed free throws that would have extended the lead.
The Black Knights weren’t that turnover prone, but they did lose that battle to Manhattan, 13-6. Army was also 9-of-13 from the free-throw line. Manhattan was 10-for-13 there.
Army had one of its best shooting nights of the season so far, as the Black Knights fired 49.2% from the field, including an impressive 52.6% from beyond the arc. Army was 10-of-19 from distance.
Rucker paced Army with 20 points, connecting on four 3-pointers and adding two assists. AJ Allenspach finished the game with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Several of his baskets were put-backs off rebounds.
Scovens added 15 points, five assists and led the Black Knights with four blocks. Ryan Curry had a team-high seven assists.
Manhattan shot 44% from the floor and 33% from the 3-point line. The Jaspers were outrebounded 38-34. But Manhattan forced 11 steals and shot nearly 77% from the free throw line to help offset some of those areas where they lagged behind Army.
Five different Manhattan players were in double figures, led by Jaden Winston, who scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists as he played nearly the entire contest.
Shaquil Bender and Masiah Gilyard each scored 14 points, with Gilyard going a perfect 5-for-5 five from the free-throw line. Wesley Robinson and Devin Dinkins each added 11 points. Robinson also led Manhattan with nine rebounds.
Army returns home on Tuesday to host Maritime in its final game before the Thanksgiving break and its final game of November.